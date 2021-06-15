Promote a Person, Artist
or Brand
Publicists, managers, and representatives: submit your artist, executive, creator, product, or project for consideration.Submit Talent
Reach an influential audience through print, digital, branded content, and strategic partnerships designed to connect your brand with culture.DOWNLOAD THE MEDIA KITCONNECT WITH OUR SALES TEAM
For more than 35 years, Upscale has celebrated Black achievement, creativity, style, and influence. Our readers turn to Upscale for stories and experiences that reflect how they live, lead, travel, shop, celebrate, and shape culture. Partnering with Upscale gives your brand more than visibility. It creates an opportunity to connect with an established community through a trusted and culturally relevant platform.
Total Readers
Circulation
Average Household Income
Readers Ages 25–54
Female Audience
Publicists, managers, and representatives: submit your artist, executive, creator, product, or project for consideration.Submit Talent
Share an upcoming event, conference, festival, screening, or cultural experience with the Upscale team for consideration.Submit an Event
Partner with Upscale through sponsorships, branded experiences, activations, community initiatives, and special projects.Propose a Partnership
Writers, photographers, and creatives: join Upscale and help cover the stories, people, and culture that matter.Be a Contributor
Why Upscale Matters
Upscale exists because generations before us created space, opened doors, told our stories and imagined more. Today, our responsibility is not simply to walk through those doors — but to use the opportunity to create, connect, grow and open the way even wider for those who come next.
We stand on the work, courage and creativity of people who made room for our voices long before we arrived. We honor them by continuing what they began.
Opportunity matters most when it multiplies. Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, journalist, organization or brand, there should always be another door we can help open.
Progress has never been a solo journey. Our greatest possibilities emerge when people, ideas, resources and relationships come together with purpose.
Legacy is not only about remembering where we've been. It's about taking what was made possible for us and building something even greater from it.
2027
Six signature issues. One influential audience.
February / March 2027
New Year, New You: Where Wellness Meets Wealth
Mindful Living • Financial Glow-Ups • The Beauty of Aging Gracefully • Black Love Evolves
April / May 2027
Spring Style: Bold Expression and Timeless Grace
25 Black Designers Defining Luxury and Beauty • Sustainable Glam • Bridal Trends • The Power of Rebranding
June / July 2027
Celebrating Style, Sound and Soul Across the Diaspora
Black Travel Renaissance • Melanin & the Sun • Festival Fashion • Caribbean Influencers • Leisure Travel
August / September 2027
Collector's Edition: 38 Years of Excellence, Elegance and Elevation
Special Tribute: Bronner Brothers' 80th Anniversary • Best of Black Excellence: 30 Icons • 30 Legacy Brands • Editors’ Picks in Hair, Travel and Faith
October / November 2027
Modern Masculinity Redefined
Men of Influence • Tech & Power • Brotherhood & Mental Health • Top Cars of 2027 • Pink for Her
December 2027 / January 2028
A Celebration of Culture, Achievement and Holiday Style
Holiday Traditions • Top 40 Under 40 • Rising Stars • Year in Review • Luxury Gift Guide • Holiday Glamour
Effective 2026
Premium, direct-sold display opportunities designed to put your brand in front of Upscale's influential culture, lifestyle, beauty, entertainment and business audience.
|Placement
|Standard Size
|Rate
|Delivery
|Best For
|Homepage Takeover Exclusive branded presence across homepage inventory
|
Custom creative
desktop +
mobile
|
$7,500 / day
or $22,500 / 30
days
|
100% SOV
homepage
|
Major launches,
events & brand
moments
|Leaderboard Banner Top-of-page high-visibility display unit
|
728 x 90
970 x 250
|
$16 CPM
$1,600 minimum
|
Guaranteed
impressions
|
Reach, awareness
& website traffic
|Sidebar Ad High-attention right-rail placement
|
300 x 250
or 300 x 600
|
$18 CPM
$1,800 minimum
|
Guaranteed
impressions
|
Sustained visibility
beside editorial
|Standard Display Ad Run-of-site display across desktop and mobile
|300 x 250
|
$14 CPM
$1,400 minimum
|
Guaranteed
impressions
|
Efficient always-on
campaigns
|Skyscraper Ad Tall desktop unit positioned alongside content
|
160 x 600
or 300 x 600
|
$20 CPM
$2,000 minimum
|
Guaranteed
impressions
|
Impactful desktop
storytelling
|Category Exclusivity
|+25%
|One advertiser per designated business category during the campaign.
|Geo or Audience Targeting
|+20%
|Target a market, region or selected audience segment when available.
|Rich Media or Custom Creative
|Quote
|Interactive, expandable or custom-built executions priced by scope.
Accepted files: JPG, PNG, GIF, HTML5 (third-party tags subject to approval). Standard display: 150 KB maximum initial load; HTML5 and rich media subject to technical review. Please supply a click-through URL, final creative and any tracking instructions at least 5 business days before launch.
Rates are USD and reflect direct-sold premium publisher inventory. CPM campaigns are billed on delivered impressions; homepage takeovers are flat-rate and subject to availability. A $1,000 minimum applies to all campaigns. Agency commission, production, taxes and third-party serving costs are additional where applicable. Rates may be revised without notice.
2027 Media Kit
America's longest-running Black magazine is your cultural authority. Since 1989, Upscale has celebrated and empowered the African American community, connecting advertisers with a loyal, affluent and culturally engaged audience.
|Four Color
|Ad Size
|1x
|3x
|6x
|Full Page
|$16,951
|$13,703
|$12,857
|2/3 Page
|$10,546
|$9,030
|$8,594
|1/2 Page
|$8,163
|$6,850
|$6,427
|1/3 Page
|$6,136
|$4,539
|$4,260
|1/6 Page
|$3,472
|$2,232
|$2,094
|Two Color
|Ad Size
|1x
|3x
|6x
|Full Page
|$12,823
|$11,250
|$10,660
|2/3 Page
|$8,163
|$7,597
|$7,124
|1/2 Page
|$6,958
|$5,684
|$5,332
|1/3 Page
|$5,054
|$3,837
|$3,597
|1/6 Page
|$2,990
|$1,854
|$1,739
|Black & White
|Ad Size
|1x
|3x
|6x
|Full Page
|$10,406
|$9,026
|$8,469
|2/3 Page
|$7,317
|$6,031
|$5,658
|1/2 Page
|$5,752
|$4,511
|$3,795
|1/3 Page
|$4,323
|$3,127
|$2,934
|1/6 Page
|$2,573
|$1,463
|$1,383
|Cover Positions
|Second Cover
|$19,254
|Third Cover
|$17,298
|Fourth Cover
|$21,564
2027 Media Kit
BLEED EDGE - 8.625 in x 11.125 in
Artwork that bleeds must extend to the red bleed edge.