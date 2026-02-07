Teyana Taylor is sprinkling Black Girl Magic from Hollywood to Paris, shutting down every red carpet and pushing her influence deeper into fashion, film, and culture. She steps into the year with a fire energy all her own, and her presence is unparalleled. At this point, she isn’t just in the conversation — she is the conversation.

Beyond being Hollywood’s “IT” girl, with a Golden Globe victory and Grammy and Oscar nominations, Teyana has never been one to shy away from a head‑turning fashion moment. But this time, it feels different. There’s a softness, a boldness, a regal femininity, and a resilience that define this new era of her style. She’s building an archival collection of fashion moments that feels timeless. As I look back on her evolution,

Here are her most memorable recent fashion moments, along with a glimpse into the creatives behind her glam.

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No heist, but Teyana Taylor effortlessly commanded the spotlight at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer (SS26) Haute Couture show on Jan 26. Her regal entrance delivered one of her most versatile looks to date, drawing inspiration from the jewels stolen in last year’s Louvre heist. The One Battle After Another actress wore a form‑fitting, sheer black lace Schiaparelli dress that complemented her statuesque silhouette, black satin platform ankle‑strap pumps, and a black Schiaparelli tuxedo coat draped over her shoulders, all topped by a pearl‑encrusted crown.

Details. Angles. A breath‑taking moment.

Lady in Red.

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Teyana Taylor attends the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino inTom Ford on Jan. 16 | Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino

Dripped in Tom Ford from head to toe, she stepped out in an all‑red crocodile‑embossed coat paired with Ruby Red calfskin leather ankle‑strap sandals for the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at the Aria Resort & Casino and the official Gymkhana Las Vegas launch.

She visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she reflected on the major milestones following her post–Golden Globe win. During the conversation, she and Fallon discussed her Grammy nomination for Escape Room and her role in Netflix’s crime thriller ‘The Rip‘, released on Jan. 16, where she stars alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Styled by fashion and celebrity duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, she wore a silky long‑sleeve base layered under a matte halter‑neck crop top and a matching midi skirt with hip pads that shaped an exaggerated drop‑waist silhouette, paired with thigh‑high leather square‑toe Rick Owens boots, Bottega Veneta aviator sunglasses, and a metallic silver clutch.

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The fashionista stuns next to R&B singer Lucky Daye in a custom cream sculptural gown by London‑based designer Maximilian Raynor, made from recycled piano materials, before their performance.

Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye

God’s Timing.

God’s timing and divine favor continue to frame Teyana Taylor’s rise, and she’s wearing that full-circle moment like a promise fulfilled.

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❝ “Trusting God’s timing and him saying okay, hold on…I understand this is when you want it but this is what I got planned for you and you know he has something bigger planned for me” Teyana Taylor, Golden Globes speech

Teyana’s level of confidence has been clear from the beginning. Ever since she broke into the industry at 15, choreographing Beyoncé’s “Ring the Alarm,” she has moved with a fearless energy.

What I love most about Taylor is how her style always keeps you guessing. You never quite know what direction she’ll take next, and that unpredictability is what makes watching her so exciting. She has owned red carpets time and time again, and this moment feels like her era of elevation in entertainment and fashion.

Taylor is in her soft‑girl era, and it’s a beautiful evolution to witness. Her personal validation sits in self‑love, mental peace, and nurturing her own needs, which embodies her full‑circle moment.

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Meet the Beauty Collective Behind Harlem Beauty’s Glamour

Meet the creatives in Teyana’s glam collective. They stay ready and understand her edge, her evolution, and the impact she carries across red carpets, editorial spreads, and press appearances.

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Fashion and Celebrity Stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald

Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald both started their fashion careers in New York. Wayman worked at GQ under Condé Nast, while Micah built his foundation at Marc Jacobs and Alice + Olivia. They crossed paths in 2008 and later joined forces in 2013 to form Wayman + Micah. Since then, they’ve styled major names including Regina King, Jodie Turner‑Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Paris Hilton, Danielle Deadwyler, and of course, Teyana Taylor, shaping many of her standout looks for the 2026 Golden Globes, BAFTA Tea, Netflix’s RIP Premiere, and the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Other stylists she has worked with include Law Roach for more editorial or specialized projects, and EJ King during her early career for music videos and select creative looks.

Teyana Taylor often styles herself, as she did for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she hosted and wore four custom looks designed by Thom Browne.

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Hair

The singer and actress rocked a short, curly pixie at the ‘The Rip’ NYC premiere on Jan 13. | hair stylist and photo credit @nikkinelms



Nikki Nelms, the Saint Petersburg FL native and hair maven behind Teyana’s hot fairy‑pixie cut and often dubbed by many celebrities as your favorite hairstylist’s favorite hairstylist, has known Teyana for more than 15 years. Taylor returned to the signature look in late September 2025 with a sculpted crop that beautifully accentuates her bone structure.

Another one of Taylor’s go‑to hairstylists is seasoned celebrity hair stylist Edith Donaldson‑Wheeler, known as @choppedbyedithhas. She has worked with Teyana Taylor for more than a decade, styling her for the Paris premiere of All’s Fair and numerous red‑carpet moments.

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Nikki Nelms said this about the mother of two while reflecting on Teyana’s hair at the 2026 Grammy’s red carpet:

❝ “I love to use moments like these to help my clients communicate a message or story through a look. Her hair is doing the talking,” — Nikki Nelms ,Women’s Health

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Yeika Olivia, the New York–based primary MUA for Teyana Taylor’s major events and known on social platforms as @yeikaglow, is behind Taylor’s signature beats that amplify her red‑carpet glow.

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Tey-lored for you Met ball glam on the queen of Harlem @teyanataylor | via @yeikaglow

As Teyana embraces her soft‑girl era, her confidence, creativity, and fearlessness make it clear that her story is only getting better.