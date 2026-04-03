While many entrepreneurs are still experimenting with artificial intelligence as a shortcut for simple tasks, industry leaders are already leveraging it as a full-scale business strategy. For AI strategist and innovator Alicia Lyttle, the difference is clear: those who win in this new era aren’t just using AI—they’re building entire systems around it. Having trained major institutions like the U.S. Treasury and Fortune 500 companies, Lyttle reveals a powerful shift happening behind the scenes—one where AI is transforming operations, scaling revenue, and redefining what it means to work. As fear and curiosity collide, she’s leading a movement that challenges entrepreneurs to stop treating AI like a tool—and start treating it like a competitive advantage.