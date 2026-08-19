There’s a difference between making music and making music that carries a story. For Bertell, every note, lyric and milestone reflects a journey built through resilience, musicianship and an unwavering commitment to remaining authentic. Now, with his infectious single “Yea Yea” climbing to #38 on the Mediabase Urban Mainstream Radio Chart, the independent R&B artist is proving that meaningful momentum doesn’t always require a major-label machine.

But “Yea Yea” is only one piece of the story. Bertell’s album, ALL OF ME, offers exactly what its title promises—an introduction to the many layers of the singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist and man behind the music. From homelessness and rebuilding to major performances, national radio support and learning how to embrace collaboration, Bertell has transformed some of life’s most challenging chapters into fuel for his artistry. In this conversation with Mo Clark, he opens up about the road behind “Yea Yea,” finding his musical identity, creative ownership and why his latest chapter is about turning momentum into a movement.

Mo Clark: “Yea Yea” has climbed to #38 on the Mediabase Urban Mainstream Radio Chart, earning support from major markets across the country. For an independent artist who has built his career through musicianship, live performance and authenticity, what does that moment represent, and why do you believe audiences are connecting with Bertell now?

Bertell: It means a lot because I know exactly what it took to get here. I’m an independent artist, so every milestone hits different. It represents real people choosing to rock with the music without a major machine pushing it. “Yea Yea” going to #38 on Mediabase Urban Mainstream proved that a record coming from a real place can still break through all the noise.

But honestly, the bigger story for me is the connection. “Yea Yea” is fun, it feels good, it’s got that international vibe, but it also has a message in it: keep pushing, keep believing and don’t let life steal your joy. That’s really the spirit of ALL OF ME.

This album is me opening the door and letting people see every side of me—the R&B side, the vulnerable side, the grown-man conversations, the guitar, the relationships, the mistakes, the healing and the celebration. If “Yea Yea” gets you moving, ALL OF ME is where you really get to know me.

Mo Clark: “Yea Yea” feels like more than a feel-good record. It’s a celebration of resilience, confidence and choosing joy despite what life throws at you. What did you have to overcome personally to create a song that carries that kind of energy?

Bertell: I’ve had seasons where I had to figure life out without knowing how the story was going to end. I’ve dealt with setbacks. I’ve been homeless. I had to rebuild. I had to learn how to work with people instead of trying to do everything on my own, and I even learned guitar during one of the hardest times in my life. All of that shaped how I see success.

So when I say “Yea Yea,” it’s bigger than a phrase. It’s a mindset. It’s me saying yes to life even when life gave me every reason to say no.

That’s also why I named the album ALL OF ME. I didn’t want to only show the polished version of myself. I wanted people to hear the man behind the music. You’ve got records about love, intimacy, honesty, relationships, celebration and growth. “Tell Me First” is about wanting honesty before somebody decides to walk away or do you wrong. “Yea Yea” is the other side of that. It’s choosing to keep living, keep loving and keep laughing.

I just want people to listen to ALL OF ME and find a piece of their own story in it.

Mo Clark: You’ve worked and written alongside major names and experienced different sides of the music business, but today listeners are hearing a very distinct Bertell—an artist who sings, writes, produces and plays guitar. How did those experiences help you discover your own sound and identity?

Bertell: Every collaboration taught me something. Being around different artists and writers showed me there is no one formula to make a great record. I’ve been blessed to learn from a lot of different rooms and environments, but at some point you have to take everything you learned and figure out what only you can bring to the music.

For me, that became musicianship and storytelling.

I’m not trying to be boxed in. I’m an R&B artist, but I love pulling in guitar, Afrobeat, Amapiano, pop and different sounds. That’s why you can hear a record like “Yea Yea” next to “Tell Me First” and it still makes sense. They’re different vibes, but they’re both me.

ALL OF ME is really the result of that journey. I’m not trying to sound like everybody else. I’m trying to sound like Bertell and give people a reason to keep coming back.

Mo Clark: After opening for Lyfe Jennings in Houston, performing at major events including FIFA Fan Fest, appearing on radio and receiving support from markets around the country, you’ve clearly entered a new chapter. What does the next level look like for Bertell, and how does ALL OF ME fit into that vision?

Bertell: The next level is about turning moments into a movement.

I’ve been blessed to perform in different places and connect with people who never heard my name before. Now I want to take that connection deeper. I want people to experience Bertell, not just hear one record on the radio.

That means more live shows, more travel, more visuals, more real moments with fans and continuing to build ALL OF ME one listener at a time.

I also want people to actually feel the music. My live show is important because I’m a musician. When I pick up the guitar and perform these records, it gives people a whole different understanding of the songs.

The album is out now, and I really want people to do more than just stream one record. Start with “Yea Yea,” but then go listen to the full ALL OF ME album. That’s where the real introduction is.

Mo Clark: In an era where artists can easily become defined by a single sound, image or viral moment, you’ve chosen to remain deeply involved in the music itself as a singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist. Why is creative ownership so important to Bertell, and what do you want listeners to understand about the artist they’re discovering through ALL OF ME?

Bertell: Creative ownership is important because my music is personal. If I’m asking people to spend their time, their money and their emotions with me, I want to make sure I’m giving them something real.

The guitar is especially important because it represents where I come from musically and personally. I learned during a difficult season in my life, and what started as survival turned into a big part of who I am as an artist.

I want people to understand that Bertell is not just a singer with records. I’m a musician. I’m a songwriter. I’m a producer. I’m a storyteller. And I’m still growing.

That’s why ALL OF ME is the perfect title. It’s not just a name; it’s an invitation.

You’re getting the romantic side, the vulnerable side, the confident side, the fun side, the man that wants to make you dance and the man that can sit down and have a real conversation.

If you ever loved hard, lost something, started over, wanted more for yourself or just needed something to feel good again, there is something on ALL OF ME for you.

The album is out now. Don’t just listen to Bertell—get to know Bertell.