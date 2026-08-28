Award-winning entertainer, singer, songwriter, and performer Celina Graves returns with her captivating new single, “Love Cost (Na Na),” an infectious and empowering anthem that showcases her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, irresistible melodies, and dynamic vocals.

Released through Three 2 Go Music, the highly anticipated single is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

Following the success of her Billboard radio airplay hit “Feels Like Magic” featuring Siya, Celina continues to establish herself as one of today’s most exciting independent recording artists, building a growing international audience through her music, performances, and powerful personal story.

Raised in Mira Mesa, California, Celina’s journey is one of resilience, determination, and purpose. As a young child, she faced significant family challenges while her mother battled drug addiction. Raised by her father from the age of four, Celina found healing and expression through music.

Inspired by her father’s musical gifts, Celina developed her talents on the piano and guitar before beginning to share her performances on YouTube. By the age of 16, her videos had amassed more than 6 million views, signaling the arrival of a remarkable new talent and establishing an early connection with audiences around the world.

Celina’s national breakthrough came in 2021 when she appeared on America’s Got Talent, captivating viewers with her heartfelt performances, powerful vocals, and undeniable stage presence. Her appearance introduced her artistry to a massive television audience and helped propel her career to new heights.

Her momentum continued in 2025 when her single “Desire,” from her Truth project, climbed into the Top 10 on the Independent Digital Radio charts. She has also performed at TikTok-hosted events throughout the United Kingdom and Germany, further expanding her international reach and building a devoted global fanbase.

In 2025, Celina was honored with the Cheer Choice Award, recognizing creators who use their platforms to inspire positivity and make a meaningful impact through social media.

Now approaching 600,000 TikTok followers, Celina’s influence continues to grow. Her previous release, “Feels Like Magic” featuring Siya, reached the Top 14 on the Billboard Radio Airplay Chart, further cementing her position as an emerging force in independent music.

With “Love Cost (Na Na),” Celina delivers a vibrant and empowering anthem about recognizing your worth, navigating the highs and lessons of love, and understanding that love should never require you to lose yourself.

Featuring infectious hooks, contemporary production, and Celina’s powerful and captivating vocals, the single is poised to connect with listeners across generations and resonate with audiences around the world.

“‘Love Cost (Na Na)’ is about recognizing your value and understanding that real love should never come at the expense of losing yourself,” says Celina Graves. “I wrote this song for anyone who’s ever questioned whether they’re enough. I hope listeners walk away feeling empowered, confident, and reminded that they deserve a love that’s honest, healthy, and uplifting.”

Beyond her music, Celina is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. She uses her platform to encourage people to prioritize their emotional and mental wellness while inspiring others to embrace healing, hope, authenticity, and self-worth.

As she prepares for her highly anticipated 2026 tour, “Love Cost (Na Na)” marks another exciting chapter in Celina Graves’ rapidly ascending career. The new release further showcases an artist whose music reflects not only her extraordinary talent but also the resilience, vulnerability, and life experiences that have shaped her journey.

Celina Graves is a celebrated entertainer, singer, songwriter, and performer whose powerful vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and authentic storytelling have earned her a growing international following.

Known for her appearance on America’s Got Talent, Celina has amassed more than 6 million views on her videos and is a recipient of the 2025 Cheer Choice Award. A Billboard radio airplay-charting artist, she continues to make her mark with music that blends emotion, empowerment, contemporary sounds, and unforgettable melodies.

A passionate mental health advocate, Celina is committed to using her voice to uplift others, encourage conversations around emotional wellness, and remind audiences of the importance of healing, hope, and authenticity.

Follow Celina Graves on social media at: celinagravesofficial