Angel Reese has added another milestone to her growing legacy—this time as a Barbie.

Photos Courtesy of Mattel™️



Mattel has officially introduced the Angel Reese Barbie Signature Doll, celebrating the basketball superstar’s influence on sports, fashion, business, and culture. Released ahead of WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the collectible doll arrives alongside a special Barbie-inspired colorway of the Reebok Angel Reese 1 basketball shoe, bringing one of Reese’s most recognizable nicknames, “Bayou Barbie,” full circle.

The doll captures Reese’s signature style, featuring a pink basketball uniform, her trademark single leg sleeve, headband, basketball, and pink Reebok Angel Reese 1 sneakers. The collectible honors not only her accomplishments on the court, but also her leadership as an entrepreneur and advocate for girls through the Angel C. Reese Foundation.

“This is a true dream come true,” Reese shared in announcing the collaboration. She hopes the doll reminds young girls to embrace who they are, dream without limits, and never allow others to define what’s possible.

The launch extends beyond the doll itself. Reebok is also releasing the Angel Reese 1 “Barbie” basketball shoe in a vibrant pink colorway that matches the footwear worn by the doll. The limited-edition sneakers will be available beginning August 3, while the Barbie Signature Doll will be sold through major retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and the Mattel Shop.

Mattel says Reese embodies the qualities Barbie has celebrated for generations—confidence, resilience, ambition, and the courage to inspire others. As one of the brightest stars in women’s basketball, Reese continues to redefine what success looks like both on and off the court.

Known for her unapologetic confidence and unmistakable style, Reese has become one of the defining faces of modern women’s sports. Between record-breaking performances, major endorsement deals, philanthropic work, and an expanding business portfolio, she continues to prove that her influence reaches far beyond basketball.

With a Barbie bearing her likeness and a matching signature sneaker collection, Angel Reese’s latest collaboration is more than a collector’s item—it’s a celebration of representation, empowerment, and the limitless possibilities awaiting the next generation of young dreamers.