Mega influencer and serial entrepreneur Ari Fletcher hosted an elevated Galentine’s experience with, With Love: REMEDY, an intimate celebration curated by her acclaimed beauty brand, REMEDY. The luxurious evening took place on Thursday, February 5, at The Bloom Bar in Buckhead, Georgia, bringing together beauty, intention, and authentic connection ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Designed as a multi-sensory experience, the event transported guests into a romantic, thoughtfully curated space where opulence, femininity, and self-expression were reflected in every detail. The venue was transformed with lush ceiling florals designed by Dazzle Me Parties, warm candle staging by Lè Cran Luxury Candles, and refined floral décor curated by KW Details and Events. Rich red tones, cascading florals, and soft candlelight created an atmosphere that felt both intimate and celebratory.

Ari Fletcher and Arrogant Tae

More than 80 guests gathered for the exclusive evening, filling the space with laughter, conversation, and an undeniable sense of community. The guest list included a dynamic mix of creatives, tastemakers, and notable figures such as celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae, recording artist Lightskin Keisha, fashion designer Shane Justin, and rapper Salma Sims, adding to the evening’s cultural presence.

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Music curated by DJ Traci Steele set the tone throughout the night, keeping the energy lively while maintaining the event’s refined and intimate feel.

Guests were treated to interactive brand moments from REMEDY, including a custom beauty photo booth by SXS Studios and a playful claw machine where attendees could win complimentary REMEDY lip products. These experiential elements added a fun, engaging layer to the high-end celebration.

Signature lip motifs were woven throughout the event, symbolizing love, confidence, and self-expression rooted in REMEDY’s brand identity. Specialty cocktails provided by BIATCH Tequila complemented the experience, with featured drinks including Love, REMEDY and Ari’s Kisses. A custom lip-shaped tequila bottle served as a standout visual moment, reinforcing the evening’s bold yet feminine aesthetic.

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Ari Fletcher delivered an elevated social experience that seamlessly blended beauty, intention, and connection, leaving guests with a memorable and meaningful Galentine’s celebration.

“Hosting With Love: REMEDY meant so much to me, especially during Valentine’s Day, the month of love,” said Fletcher. “Self-care starts with you. Whether you celebrate your man or your girls, it’s also important to take a moment to pour into yourself. Self-love is the best love, and your self-care routine is the love language.”