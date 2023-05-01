On Saturday, April 29, many notable celebrities and influencers gathered at the private birthday celebration for one of Atlanta's elite women, Development Executive and TV/Film producer, Princess Banton-Loafters. Princess is the creator and Executive Producer of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also is creator and Executive Producer of Ink, Paper, Scissors/BET, The New Atlanta/Bravo; and a pilot creator for Tru, Tower, Evolution, and other film production companies.

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Princess Banton-Loafters and friends dancing the night away (Photo: FreddyO)[/caption]

The private birthday gathering was held at Byredo in Phipps Plaza. Byredo is a European luxury brand founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Ben Gorham, with an ambition to translate memories and emotions into products and experiences. Byredo is reinventing the world of luxury through a new approach, where creation is led by emotions, expressing a full and limitless brand universe. Byredo creates and develops a range of products such as fragrance, makeup, home, leather goods and accessories, and is sold in more than 40 countries in a very high-end exclusive network worldwide.

Princess Banton-Loafters and friends (Photo: FreddyO)[/caption]