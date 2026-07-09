City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP)students, family and community filled up the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to participate in Time2Give’s Innovation Studio (iStudio): Legacy Showcase, powered by The Legacy Line. Time2Give’s 4-week workforce development program explored leadership, supply chain management, product development, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and emerging technology.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens opened the unveiling saying, “the City of Atlanta is proud to support programs that feed into the next century of innovation. “ The students technology-driven innovation projects were created with Replit’s AI-powered software, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and immersive storytelling. They created original interactive experiences that demonstrate how technology can preserve history, deepen engagement, and inspire future generations.

The students’ projects and products honor the contribution and legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young & Mrs. Carolyn Young. The Youngs were directly engaged with student presenters and jubilated about the professionalism and innovation displayed. The students created home life products that all included interactive civic and historic story-telling properties.