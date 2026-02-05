BET marked a major television milestone by celebrating 10 successful seasons of Tyler Perry’s Sistas with an elegant cocktail mixer in Atlanta. The intimate celebration took place at Sugar Polish Nail Bar, transforming the stylish space into a hub of glamour, culture, and connection in honor of one of television’s most impactful series.

The exclusive event drew Atlanta’s most notable VIPs, influencers, and devoted fans, including Kelli Ferrell, Kimberly Sanders, Morgan Murray, Jazzy McBee, Anisa Brenee, Carter the Body, Danielle LaRoach, Nzinga Imani, Ellarie, Andrea Alexander, Jerrilyn Lake, and more. Guests mingled over cocktails while enjoying pampering experiences that reflected the sophistication and sisterhood the show represents.

The evening was hosted by prominent radio personality Kendra G of 107.5 WGCI, who set the tone for a warm and celebratory atmosphere. From beauty moments to meaningful conversations, the gathering embodied the essence of Sistas—community, empowerment, and shared experiences.

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Created by Tyler Perry, Sistas returned for its milestone 10th season with a highly anticipated premiere on January 7, 2026. New episodes air Wednesdays on BET, continuing the emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated deeply with audiences.

Season 10 delivers the laughter, love, and layered drama fans expect, while raising the stakes with a gut-wrenching new chapter. Returning stars KJ Smith, Mignon, and Crystal Renee Hayslett are joined by new cast members Jordan Coleman and Tunde Oyeneyin, bringing fresh energy and dynamics to the ensemble.

The cultural phenomenon continues its record-breaking run, with the Season 10 premiere drawing more than one million total viewers across premiere and encore airings. The series is currently on track to rank as the number one scripted cable series among Black adults ages 18–49 for the fifth consecutive year, and the number one cable series among all Black viewers for the third year in a row.

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