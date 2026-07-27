The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final may have been centered on soccer, but Beyoncé and Rihanna proved that the biggest sporting event in the world could also double as a global fashion stage.

When Spain and Argentina met at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, the superstar-filled crowd brought nearly as much attention as the action on the field. Among the standout arrivals were Beyoncé and Rihanna, who approached game-day fashion from completely different directions.

Beyoncé Brings Couture to the Stadium

Beyoncé arrived alongside Jay-Z wearing a custom LaQuan Smith ensemble that transformed traditional spectator style into a high-fashion statement. Her monochromatic look featured delicate white lace paired with a cropped cream belted coat, creating an elegant silhouette that felt more runway than stadium. Accessories, including gold statement earrings, sunglasses and a structured handbag, completed the sophisticated look.

The choice was classic Beyoncé: glamorous, intentional and impossible to overlook.

Rihanna Makes Sporty Style Her Own

Rihanna, attending with A$AP Rocky, chose a relaxed look with plenty of fashion attitude. She paired an oversized football-inspired top with loose Bermuda-length bottoms and striking knee-high heeled boots, demonstrating her signature ability to mix streetwear, sportswear and luxury.

While Beyoncé delivered polished couture, Rihanna embraced effortless cool. Together, the two icons illustrated just how influential celebrity fashion has become at major sporting events.

The World Cup Final crowned Spain champion after its 1–0 victory over Argentina, but off the field, Beyoncé and Rihanna scored their own wins—reminding everyone that when music, sports and fashion collide, the world is watching.