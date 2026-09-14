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Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger is preparing to return to the airwaves after the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute him in connection with a domestic dispute involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

The decision brings a major development in a case that placed the longtime media personality under intense public scrutiny and kept him away from his V-103 morning show for more than two months.

According to court records reported by multiple news outlets, prosecutors declined to move forward with charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children stemming from the incident. Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, had denied the allegations from the beginning and said he would continue to cooperate with authorities while trusting the legal process. (CBS News)

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The case followed an alleged May confrontation between Morgan and Brown at their Sandy Springs home. Brown made allegations regarding the altercation, while Morgan maintained that the accusations against him were false. Because prosecutors have declined to pursue the criminal case, there will be no criminal prosecution against him related to those charges. (TMZ)

Now, Big Tigger is ready to get back to what he knows best: radio.

V-103 announced that the popular morning personality will officially return to the station on Monday, September 14, marking his first day back on the air after stepping away amid the legal controversy. His attorney said Morgan is “excited to get back to work.” (AJC)

For a personality who has spent decades building a career in entertainment and broadcasting, the return represents more than simply getting back behind the microphone. It is an opportunity to reconnect with his audience and resume the work that has made him a recognizable voice in Atlanta and beyond.

Big Tigger has been a fixture in Atlanta radio for years, joining V-103 in 2012 and eventually taking over the station’s morning show in 2020. His career also includes his celebrated work in television, most notably as the host of BET’s Rap City, where he became one of hip-hop’s most recognizable television personalities.

In recent comments following the decision, Big Tigger expressed relief and appreciation for those who continued to support him throughout the situation. He has also spoken about how deeply the circumstances affected his personal life and his relationship with his family. (Complex)

As he prepares to return Monday morning, the next chapter for Big Tigger will likely focus on rebuilding momentum, reconnecting with listeners and moving forward professionally.

For Atlanta radio fans who have been waiting to hear that familiar voice again, Monday marks the return of a familiar presence to the V-103 airwaves.

Big Tigger is back and ready to get back to work.