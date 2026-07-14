Veteran Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger has announced his departure from V-103, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter that spanned over three decades in broadcasting. His decision follows a series of highly publicized legal and personal developments that have placed one of Atlanta's most recognizable media figures at the center of intense public attention.

The longtime radio host recently faced criminal charges, including aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children, according to law enforcement records. He was later released after posting a $10,000 bond. The case remains pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

The legal developments have coincided with a highly public family dispute involving his wife, Alicia Brown. Brown has publicly accused Big Tigger of having an affair with his radio co-host, Francesca Amiker. Big Tigger has denied the allegations.

Amiker has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Brown, alleging that the public accusations have harmed both her personal and professional reputation. That civil matter also remains ongoing, with the claims yet to be resolved in court.

The situation became even more complex this week after Brown was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop on an outstanding felony warrant connected to an older case involving allegations of interference with child custody and kidnapping. According to publicly available law enforcement records, authorities continue to investigate matters related to the case, including the status of Brown's missing daughter. Those allegations remain subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

Public interest intensified after multiple videos circulated online. One video, reportedly captured by a Ring camera, appears to show a tense interaction between Big Tigger and Brown. A separate video, recorded by an onlooker, appears to show Big Tigger attempting to retrieve his cellphone during another confrontation. The videos have generated widespread discussion across social media, although they represent only portions of broader events and do not establish the complete circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Amid the growing attention, Big Tigger announced that he would step away from his role at V-103. In a public statement, he requested privacy while the legal process unfolds and reiterated that he denies the allegations against him. He also stated that he intends to defend himself through the legal system.

The story has prompted reactions throughout Atlanta's entertainment community and beyond. Several media personalities and celebrities have publicly expressed concern over the situation, with many encouraging patience and respect for the legal process while offering support to everyone affected. Others have pointed to the case as a reminder of how quickly personal disputes involving public figures can become the subject of widespread media scrutiny.

As investigations and court proceedings continue, many questions remain unanswered. The legal matters involving Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, and Francesca Amiker are still active, and additional information may emerge through the judicial process.

For now, Big Tigger's departure from V-103 marks a significant moment in Atlanta broadcasting history while leaving uncertainty about the future of one of the city's most recognizable radio voices.

Editor's Note: This article is based on publicly available court records, statements from the individuals involved, and reporting from multiple media outlets, including CBS, WorldStar, and Baller Alert. All allegations remain unproven unless and until established in court. The parties involved are presumed innocent unless proven guilty through the legal process.