The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation officially welcomed the 20 students selected for the 2026 BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program during a Soul Food Meet & Greet held on Monday, July 13, 2026, at Live Nation Headquarters in Beverly Hills.

The evening brought together the incoming accelerator class, music industry executives, mentors, Live Nation leadership, alumni, and invited guests to celebrate the beginning of an extraordinary career-development experience designed to prepare the next generation of leaders in the live entertainment industry.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants from across the country, the 20 members of the 2026 BMAC LIVE Accelerator class will participate in an all-expenses-paid, week-long immersive experience at Live Nation's Los Angeles headquarters.

Throughout the program, participants will receive hands-on training and behind-the-scenes access to virtually every aspect of the live music business.

During the week, students will learn directly from industry professionals about concert production, tour management, stage production, event operations, venue management, artist relations, ticketing, marketing, sponsorship, logistics, security, and other key areas that make major live entertainment productions successful.

Participants will also engage in professional development workshops, executive mentoring sessions, networking opportunities, and career discussions designed to prepare them for long-term careers in the music and entertainment industry.

The BMAC LIVE Accelerator is one of the Black Music Action Coalition's premier workforce development initiatives and reflects the organization's commitment to creating greater access, equity, and opportunity for aspiring Black professionals pursuing careers behind the scenes in music and live entertainment.

Welcoming the 2026 class, Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of the Black Music Action Coalition, greeted the students and guests with an inspiring message about the importance of investing in young people and creating meaningful pathways into the entertainment industry.

"The future of our industry depends on creating opportunities for talented young people to learn, grow, and lead," Stiggers shared. "The BMAC LIVE Accelerator is about opening doors, providing access, building confidence, and ensuring that the next generation of industry professionals has every opportunity to succeed."

Throughout the evening, the excitement among the 20 participants was unmistakable. Students eagerly connected with executives, mentors, and fellow classmates while expressing their enthusiasm for the week ahead.

Many described the opportunity as a dream come true and looked forward to gaining firsthand experience from some of the industry's most respected professionals.

Founded in 2020 by Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, record label executive Courtney Stewart, and entertainment attorney Dina LaPolt, the Black Music Action Coalition was established to combat systemic racism and expand career opportunities throughout the music industry.

The organization's founding advisory board included entertainment visionaries Irving Azoff, the late Quincy Jones, and the late Clarence Avant, whose leadership helped shape BMAC's mission to create lasting industry change.

The BMAC LIVE Accelerator has continued to grow each year, becoming one of the music industry's most respected career development initiatives.

In 2026, the program expanded through The R&B Tour, providing select participants with exclusive opportunities to shadow touring professionals during soundchecks, observe live production, and gain real-world experience on a national concert tour.

Guests also enjoyed dinner catered by Fixins Soul Kitchen, founded by former NBA All-Star and former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and his wife, Michelle Johnson.

The restaurant, known for celebrating Black culture through authentic Southern cuisine inspired by family recipes, provided the perfect setting for an evening centered on mentorship, fellowship, and community.

Representatives from Upscale Magazine attended the event and witnessed firsthand the enthusiasm, determination, and optimism displayed by the 2026 accelerator class.

The Meet & Greet reflected BMAC's unwavering commitment to creating access, empowering future leaders, and strengthening diversity throughout every level of the live entertainment industry.

As the 20 participants begin their immersive week at Live Nation, they are gaining more than industry knowledge, they are building professional networks, receiving mentorship from influential executives, and preparing for meaningful careers that will help shape the future of live music.

For more information about the Black Music Action Coalition, the BMAC LIVE Accelerator Program, and the organization's ongoing initiatives, visit www.bmacoalition.org.

About the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC)

Founded in 2020, the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing equity, access, and inclusion throughout the music industry.

Through advocacy, education, mentorship, workforce development, and strategic partnerships, BMAC works to create lasting opportunities for Black professionals across every sector of the music business.