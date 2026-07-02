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Two visionary entrepreneurs are proving that purpose, innovation, and perseverance can open doors to extraordinary opportunities.

Carolyn E. Howell and Amber Batchelor, co-founders of Destination Must Visit® Tourism Alliance, have secured a $2.4 million contract that will help elevate tourism, hospitality, and economic development in College Park, Georgia. The milestone marks a significant achievement for the Black woman-owned organization as it continues creating opportunities that strengthen communities through travel, culture, and strategic partnerships.

The contract positions the organization to work alongside city leaders and local stakeholders to enhance the visitor experience while supporting local businesses, attracting new travelers, and showcasing everything that makes College Park a vibrant destination.

For Howell and Batchelor, the achievement is about much more than funding. It represents years of dedication to building an organization focused on using tourism as a vehicle for economic growth, community empowerment, and long-term sustainability.

Destination Must Visit® Tourism Alliance has earned recognition for developing innovative tourism initiatives that connect communities with visitors while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, hospitality professionals, and local businesses. Through collaboration with public and private partners, the organization continues to champion strategies that generate lasting economic impact.

The new contract is expected to support initiatives that increase tourism, strengthen the city’s hospitality industry, promote local attractions, and encourage greater investment throughout the community. With College Park serving as a gateway to millions of visitors each year, the city is well positioned to benefit from expanded destination marketing and tourism development efforts.

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The accomplishment also highlights the growing influence of Black women leading transformational work in tourism, destination marketing, and economic development. As more women step into executive leadership roles, they continue to redefine what success looks like while opening doors for future generations of entrepreneurs.

Howell and Batchelor’s latest achievement is a testament to the power of vision, collaboration, and community-focused leadership. Their work demonstrates that when innovation is paired with purpose, tourism can become a driving force for economic opportunity, cultural appreciation, and sustainable growth.