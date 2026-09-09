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What to Know About CBCF’s 50th Anniversary Annual Legislative Conference

From policy conversations and artificial intelligence to networking, cultural celebration and first-time attendee resources, CBCF’s milestone gathering is designed to turn information into community action.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is marking its 50th anniversary with an Annual Legislative Conference centered on history, preparation and collective progress.

Under the theme “Rooted, Ready and Rising,” the milestone gathering reflects both the legacy of the organization and its focus on what comes next for Black leadership, public policy and community empowerment.

For attendees, particularly those experiencing the conference for the first time, CBCF President and CEO Nicole Austin-Hillery says the goal is not simply to show up. It is to arrive prepared to learn, connect and take useful information back home.

First-Time Attendees Should Start With Orientation

A conference of this scale can be a lot to navigate, especially for newcomers.

Austin-Hillery recommends that first-time attendees begin with CBCF’s new-attendee orientation, which is designed to help participants understand how the conference works before diving into the larger schedule.

During the orientation, attendees can learn how to read the conference schedule, find the exhibit hall, identify key activities included with registration and determine which sessions may be most relevant to their interests.

“We want to make it so that you have a successful experience as a new attendee,” Austin-Hillery said during an interview with Upscale.

Her advice also extends to planning before arrival. Attendees should review CBCF’s website for conference information and familiarize themselves with programming in advance rather than trying to make every decision once they arrive.

That preparation can be especially valuable because the conference combines policy forums, professional networking, issue-based conversations and cultural gatherings.

Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage

Among the issues expected to receive significant attention is artificial intelligence.

Austin-Hillery believes Black communities cannot afford to disengage from a technology that is increasingly shaping work, business, government and daily life.

“It is vitally important for our communities to not run away from this new technology, but to embrace it,” she said.

For Austin-Hillery, embracing AI does not mean accepting it without question. It means understanding how it works, recognizing its risks and ensuring Black communities have a voice in how the technology is developed and used.

“We have to learn about it,” she said. “We have to try to understand it, and we have to try to put parameters in place so that we can build a level of trust with this technology.”

CBCF plans to bring those conversations directly into the conference through programming focused on artificial intelligence and its implications for Black communities.

The larger issue is representation.

Austin-Hillery stressed that Black experts must be included in conversations about AI systems, bias, deployment and accountability so communities are not simply affected by technological change but can help shape it.

“We should and must be around the table so that we have a voice and we have a say-so in how it is rolled out, how it is utilized, and how it will impact our communities,” she said.

For professionals, entrepreneurs, students and emerging leaders attending the conference, those sessions may offer one of the most forward-looking opportunities on the agenda.

Policy Meets Connection and Cultural Joy

The Annual Legislative Conference is also designed to bring together people who may be tackling similar issues in different cities, professions and organizations.

Austin-Hillery describes that convening power as one of CBCF’s most important functions.

The conference creates space for participants to exchange information around public policy, voting rights, health disparities, education, economic opportunity and other issues affecting Black and underserved communities.

But CBCF is also intentional about making room for culture and celebration.

Austin-Hillery emphasized that joy is an essential part of resilience and should not be separated from substantive work.

Conference programming includes gatherings such as Gospel Fest, receptions and a reception for new attendees alongside policy forums and professional sessions.

“Joy cannot be put to the side,” Austin-Hillery said. “It is a part of our walk. It is a part of our history and it is a part of our resilience.”

For attendees, that mix of policy, professional connection and cultural affirmation makes the conference more than a series of panels. It creates an opportunity to gather with people who are thinking seriously about the future while also celebrating the community responsible for building it.

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Rooted, Ready and Rising

The conference theme, “Rooted, Ready and Rising,” is particularly significant during CBCF’s 50th anniversary.

According to Austin-Hillery, “Rooted” represents knowing the history and understanding the foundation on which the organization and community stand.

“Ready” speaks to preparing for the issues confronting communities now.

And “Rising” reflects a history of resilience, strategy and continued achievement even during difficult periods.

The message is as much about action as commemoration.

Austin-Hillery wants participants to leave the conference with more than memories or business cards. She encourages attendees to return to their communities with the information, research, data and strategies they gain during the gathering.

In other words, attendance is only the beginning.

How to Learn More and Attend

Those interested in attending the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference can visit CBCFInc.org for current information about registration, programming, schedules and attendee resources.

First-time participants should review the conference schedule before arriving, take advantage of new-attendee programming and identify the policy areas that matter most to their work and communities.