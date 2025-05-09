Photographer, Hannah Corwin

CeCe Winans is more than the most awarded female gospel artist of all time—she’s a symbol of grace, strength, and enduring faith. With a career that spans over three decades, she’s remained true to her calling: to glorify God through music and ministry. She is also our May cover star, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have such a legend grace this Mother's Day issue.

Her accolades are astonishing—17 GRAMMY Awards, 31 Dove Awards, 16 Stellar Awards, and inductions into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and both the Hollywood and Nashville Walks of Fame. She’s a recipient of the NAACP Image Award and BMI’s Trailblazer of Soul award, and her music continues to resonate around the globe. In 2023 alone, her catalog amassed over two billion impressions on YouTube.

Yet CeCe’s story isn’t just about success. It’s about legacy and the lives touched along the way.

Photographer, Hannah Corwin

Her groundbreaking live recording Believe For It not only topped charts but passed one billion streams in the U.S. The album reminded listeners of God’s promises, wrapped in a sound that felt both intimate and timeless.

Now, her latest album More Than This continues that momentum. The soaring anthem “That’s My King” has quickly become a new classic, while “Come Jesus Come”—a stunning duet with gospel legend Shirley Caesar—calls listeners into a deeper space of worship. “It’s not just about songs,” CeCe shares. “It’s about what those songs stir in people’s spirits.”

Her recent More Than This Tour was a sold-out success, drawing fans from all walks of life. “It was about hope, worship, and reminding people that God is still performing miracles,” she says. “The songs I sing—both the classics and the new ones—are all about standing on His promises.” Each night felt less like a concert and more like a revival.

Photographer, Hannah Corwin

But her ministry reaches far beyond the stage. With her husband, Alvin Love, CeCe co-pastors Nashville Life Church—a vibrant, multi-generational congregation. Together, they’ve built a space that reflects their heart for people and God’s presence.

One of her most cherished projects is the Generations Live Conference, an annual gathering of women that CeCe launched to connect daughters, mothers, and grandmothers in faith. Set to return for its fourth year in 2025 on Mother’s Day weekend, the conference is rooted in Psalm 145:4—“One generation shall praise thy works to another.” It’s more than an event, it’s a sacred circle of sisterhood, testimony, and transformation.

“I am strong in my faith because of the generation before me,” CeCe says. “They taught me how to pray, how to love, how to stand on God’s word. Now it’s my turn to pour into the next generation.”

Photographer, Hannah Corwin

Raised in the iconic Winans family, music was part of CeCe’s DNA. “Singing was as natural as breathing,” she remembers. But even as a child, she understood her voice was a vessel. “It wasn’t just about melodies—it was about ministry.”

Her decision to pursue a solo career after years of performing with her brother BeBe was a leap of faith. “It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever done,” she admits. “But I knew God was calling me into something more—and He met me there.”

Navigating the music industry hasn’t always been easy. But CeCe has always leaned on her faith. “I’ve faced challenges, but I’ve never walked alone. God opened the right doors and closed the wrong ones. That’s what I want people to know—He’s faithful.”

She often hears from fans whose lives have been changed by her music. “A woman once told me one of my songs got her through the darkest season of her life. That’s why I do this. To point people back to the source of hope.”

Photographer, Hannah Corwin

CeCe’s sound may evolve with time, but her message remains the same. “The way we worship may shift, but the heart of worship never changes.”

She also uses her platform with purpose. “Gospel music is about more than charts. It’s about impact. It’s about ministry. We have a responsibility to speak the truth and bring encouragement wherever we can.”

To aspiring artists, CeCe offers this advice: “Stay grounded. Stay true to your calling. If God gave you the gift, trust that He’ll give you the platform in His time.”

Photographer, Hannah Corwin

Even now, as she headlines major tours and leads a thriving church, CeCe is more focused on legacy than fame. “I want people to leave my concerts feeling lifted, inspired, and reminded that God is still moving.”

CeCe Winans is a living testament to the power of unwavering faith and a life surrendered. With every note she sings, every soul she touches, and every stage she stands on—she’s building a legacy not just for today, but for generations to come.

Credits