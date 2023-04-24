A huge congratulations to Upscale Media Group CEO Bernard Bronner on receiving the Trailblazer Award at the 2023 Black Media Honors Gala held on Sunday night, April 24, in Atlanta, Georgia!

Mr. Bronner was one of several media giants from around the nation recognized for their contributions to media, news, and entertainment. The star-studded event created by Stephanie Davis, an award-winning publicist, philanthropist, and now producer of one of the most anticipated awards weekends, brought together producers, performers and other leaders in television, radio, and print publishing. The event was hosted by Actress Brely Evans.

When his name was called, Mr. Bronner approached the stage in usual low-key fashion but surprised. Bronner stated that he had been invited to present an award to colleague publishing giant Cynthia Horner, creator, and CEO of the iconic Right On! Magazine. Bronner gave a brief history of Upscale and the Bronner Bros. Enterprises impressive collective 78-year history and thanked attendees for their support over the years. Upscale Magazine is gearing up for its 35th year in business.

Upscale CEO Bernard Bronner with Right On! Magazine CEO Cynthia Horner, photo: Denise Powell[/caption]

Bronner, well-known for not resting on his laurels, is the second generation President of the Bronner Bros. Enterprise, in business since 1947. The enterprise consists of Bronner Bros. Beauty Products, UPSCALE MAGAZINE, Bronner Bros. International Hair Shows, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, and the Ark of Salvation.

Upscale staff including Chief Operating Officer Millie Harrell, Online Editorial Manager Denise Powell, and Sales Team Members Deborah Fuller and Bob McNeil were in the audience to cheer Bronner on.

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