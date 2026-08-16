The music industry is mourning the loss of one of its most influential architects. Clive Davis, the legendary record executive whose career spanned more than six decades, has died at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that forever changed the sound of popular music.

For generations of artists, executives, and fans, Davis was more than a music mogul—he was a visionary. His ability to identify talent, nurture careers, and anticipate cultural shifts helped shape the soundtrack of modern America. From Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys to Bruce Springsteen, Santana, and Kelly Clarkson, countless artists owe a portion of their success to Davis’ unmatched instincts and unwavering belief in their potential.

Clive Davis speaks during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on Jan. 31, 2026, in Los Angeles. LESTER COHEN/GETTY IMAGES FOR THE RECORDING ACADEMY

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Davis began his professional journey as an attorney before finding his true calling in the music business. His rise through the ranks at Columbia Records would ultimately position him as one of the industry’s most powerful executives. Throughout his career, he consistently demonstrated an extraordinary ability to spot stars before the rest of the world caught on.

In 1974, Davis founded Arista Records, a label that would become synonymous with chart-topping success. It was there that he helped launch Whitney Houston into superstardom, guiding one of the most successful careers in music history. His influence extended across genres, embracing pop, rock, R&B, country, and eventually hip-hop, proving that great music transcends categories.

Even after decades in the business, Davis never stopped discovering new talent. Through J Records and later leadership roles within Sony Music, he continued mentoring artists and shaping careers well into his 90s. His annual pre-Grammy gala became one of the industry’s most coveted events, bringing together music’s biggest names under one roof.

Twitter/Clive Davis / Pipoca Moderna

Colleagues often described Davis as possessing a “golden ear”—an uncanny ability to hear greatness before anyone else. Yet beyond the accolades, awards, and business achievements, his true gift was helping artists realize their fullest potential. His fingerprints can be found on some of the most iconic recordings and careers of the last half-century.

As tributes pour in from across the entertainment world, one thing remains certain: Clive Davis’ impact will continue to resonate through every artist he championed, every song he believed in, and every generation inspired by the music he helped bring to life.

Clive Davis and Alicia Keys attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on Jan. 27, 2018 in New York City. KEVIN MAZUR/GI FOR NARAS