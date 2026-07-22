ABOUT KYM WHITLEY Kym Whitley is a versatile entertainer known for her humor and warmth. Nominated for a Daytime Emmy, she gained recognition for her role as Big Candi on “The Bay.” Whitley has also won three NAACP Image Awards for her podcast, “Two Funny Mamas,” which she co-hosts with Sherri Shepherd. A graduate of Fisk University, she serves on the board of the Special Needs Network in Los Angeles and is a dedicated member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

In the past two years, Whitley has appeared in notable films such as "Happy Gilmore 2" (2025), "You People" (2023) as Aunt Nadine, and "Outlaw Johnny Black" (2023) as Sister Betty. She also produced the animated short "Walk in the Light." Additionally, she co-hosts the BET+ series "I Love Us" with Kountry Wayne, continuing to delight audiences across various entertainment platforms.



ABOUT BUDDY LEWIS Buddy Lewis is an experienced entertainer with 35 years in the industry and over 70 credits on IMDb. He has made appearances on BET's "Comic View," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," and popular sitcoms such as "Martin" and "Drake & Josh." A two-time NAACP Award winner for "Best Supporting Actor," his theater work includes notable productions like "Fabric of a Man" and "Pearl."

Buddy has worked alongside comedians like Kevin Hart, D.L. Hughley, and Jamie Foxx, and has served as a producer and writer for "The Real Husbands of Hollywood." Currently, he stars as Leon on "Leon’s Lounge" and co-stars as Bernie on "Millennials," available on the All-Black streaming app. He co-created "White Famous," which aired on Showtime. Recently, he has been involved in film projects such as "The Outlaw Johnny Black," "Back on the Strip," and "Dead Wrong." Additionally, he hosts the podcast "The Coach & the Comic" and is actively touring and performing across the nation.