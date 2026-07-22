LOS ANGELES — Comedy veterans Kym Whitley (Happy Gilmore 2, Next Friday, Act Your Age) and Buddy Lewis (Martin, HBO's Def Comedy Jam, BET’s Comic View) are excited to announce the return of "Whacked Out Wednesdays," beginning on August 5 at 8 PM at the iconic HAHA Comedy Club, located at 4712 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood. This event offers a platform for emerging talent to experiment and hone their craft. The HAHA Comedy Club has a rich history of supporting diverse comedic voices.
Emerging Comedians Take Center Stage
"Whacked Out Wednesdays" will showcase a diverse lineup of emerging comedic talents, each offering their unique style and perspective on stage every first Wednesday of each month. Attendees can look forward to a night filled with laughter as these up-and-coming performers take risks and present their latest comedic creations.
Kym Whitley and Buddy Lewis, hosts of Whacked Out Wednesdays, said, “We are thrilled to offer a lively and engaging platform for up-and-coming comedians. Our mission is to spotlight fresh talent and provide a space where these aspiring humorists can showcase their unique styles and perspectives by creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and excitement. We aim to captivate audiences and help the next generation of comedians gain the recognition they deserve. Each month promises a lineup of diverse performances that will leave viewers entertained and eager for more!”
Historic Venue Supports New Talent
The HaHa Comedy Club opened its doors in 1988 at a time when comedians needed a platform to share their material with audiences. Originally a Mexican restaurant, the HaHa quickly became a haven for emerging talent, providing stage time to performers who faced challenges securing spots at other venues due to their ethnic backgrounds. Thanks to the generous owners who were willing to hand over the microphone for a few laughs, the HaHa can be credited with playing a pivotal role in launching the careers of some of the greatest comedians of our time.
Wednesday's show is exclusively for guests aged 18 and older, with doors opening at 7:30 PM. There is a two-item minimum per seat, which can include any food or beverage, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The venue offers a diverse selection of non-alcoholic drinks and promotes responsible drinking. For ticket purchases, please visit HAHA Comedy Club's website at http://www.hahacomedyclub.com.
PRESS CONTACT: The Sibley Firm | [email protected]
ABOUT KYM WHITLEY Kym Whitley is a versatile entertainer known for her humor and warmth. Nominated for a Daytime Emmy, she gained recognition for her role as Big Candi on “The Bay.” Whitley has also won three NAACP Image Awards for her podcast, “Two Funny Mamas,” which she co-hosts with Sherri Shepherd. A graduate of Fisk University, she serves on the board of the Special Needs Network in Los Angeles and is a dedicated member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.