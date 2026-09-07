After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery, he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.

KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Braedyn M. says: “The best way to sum up Coyote vs. ACME – pure, hilarious, cartoon chaos. Combining a mix of live-action and animation, classic Looney Tunes antics, and a story full of plot twists, this movie had me laughing on the edge of my seat the whole time.” Kennedy P. adds, “Get ready to laugh, because this film is absolutely Looney TUNES! Coyote vs. ACME is a hilarious celebration of the ultimate underdog, Wile E. Coyote, packed with gags, slapstick comedy and classic cartoon fun that fans know and love. I especially love seeing so many classic Looney Tunes characters make appearances throughout the movie. The combination of live action and animation is so much fun and reminds me of Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Mary Poppins.” See their full reviews and interviews below.

Coyote vs. ACME

By Braedyn M., KIDS FIRST Film Critic, age 17

The best way to sum up Coyote vs. ACME – pure, hilarious, cartoon chaos. Combining a mix of live-action and animation, classic Looney Tunes antics, and a story full of plot twists, this movie had me laughing on the edge of my seat the whole time.

Meet Wile E. Coyote, a rather unique individual whose only goal in life is to catch the infamous Roadrunner. Using equipment and weapons provided by the megacorporation ACME, he dedicates his days to finding any way possible to catch this bird; but the thing is, anytime he uses ACME products, he gets trampled, blown-up, smashed, crashed, or otherwise obliterated in countless ways. After one too many times that an ACME item backfires (quite literally) in his face, he decides to sue the company itself for defective products with help from down-on-his-luck human lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte) and his determined and a bit stubborn niece, Paige Avery (Lana Condor). What starts out as a simple lawsuit turns intense when the court is in session; old enemies are reunited, and a haunting ACME secret is discovered. Now, it’s up to the Coyote, Kevin, and Paige to find what’s hiding behind closed doors, assemble their case, and share the truth.

I love this film’s unique blend of live-action and animation. Though this movie is set in the real world, everywhere you look there are characters, items, or places that could only be found in the land of Looney Tunes. I had the opportunity to ask director Dave Green what it was like mixing cartoons and real-life during production. He informed me that the actors were able to actually interact with Wile E. Coyote during filming, thanks to the use of a life size Coyote puppet that moved and acted exactly as he does in the film; it was almost like having Wile E. Coyote as a co-star. Will Forte and Lana Condor’s interaction with their animated cast members make their presence feel real even though they aren’t fully there during filming. Coupling that with advanced film technology that allows for increased cartoon and human interaction, I found this line-up of characters to be truly ground-breaking. The storyline itself is a multilayered twisting and turning mystery, with only a few moments being hard to follow. Showing how a simple incident can expand to literally decide the future of the Coyote and ACME gives intensity to the adventure, definitely more than what I expected. But no matter how serious the quest, whenever there are cartoons, there is sure to be humor. Wherever our pay Coyote finds himself, he’s always ready to laugh and light up a room, sometimes by unintentionally setting things or himself on fire. All these elements and more make Coyote vs. ACME a true knee-slapping adventure, one that I and my family enjoyed.

This film’s message is to never give up on your goals, no matter how distant or far-fetched they may seem. Taking on a megacorporation like ACME has its challenges, but trying to expose the corruption hidden deep beneath the surface is even more daunting. And, although it seems impossible, our crazy Coyote and his determination shows Kevin, Paige, and everyone how to try, try again, and eventually succeed.

I give Coyote vs. ACME 4.5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18, plus adults. Check it out when it pops into theaters on August 28, 2026!

Coyote vs. ACME Movie

By Kennedy P., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

Get ready to laugh, because this film is absolutely Looney TUNES! Coyote vs. ACME is a hilarious celebration of the ultimate underdog, Wile E. Coyote, packed with gags, slapstick comedy and classic cartoon fun that fans know and love. I especially love seeing so many classic Looney Tunes characters make appearances throughout the movie. The combination of live action and animation is so much fun and reminds me of Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Mary Poppins. As a fan of cartoon adventure films like Space Jam, I loved this and recommend it to other cartoon fans.

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains and basically tortured by every ACME invention imaginable, Wile E. Coyote (Eric Bauza) finally decides enough is enough. He fights back and teams up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte) to take on slick corporate attorney Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed company behind all of the chaotic catastrophes. What starts as one desperate attempt to get justice turns into a hilarious adventure that puts Wile E. against the company that has been making his life miserable for decades.

This film has something for everyone, especially if you are a Looney Tunes fan. I love how the animation and live action are blended in this film. The animated Looney Tunes characters fit naturally into the live-action world, creating a fun visual style that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Will Forte brings plenty of heart and humor as Kevin Avery, while John Cena is perfectly entertaining as the slick Buddy Crane. Of course, Eric Bauza, as Wile E. Coyote steals the show with his expressive reactions, determination and never-ending bad luck. The sets and locations create a bigger world for the story, while the mix of real locations, live-action characters and animation makes the movie feel like a giant Looney Tunes adventure come to life. The movie celebrates the underdog, standing up for yourself and believing that you can make a difference even when the odds are completely against you. It is a fun reminder that sometimes you have to keep chasing your goal, no matter how many times you get knocked off the cliff.

The film’s message is about fighting for what is right and refusing to give up, even when things get difficult. Wile E. Coyote may constantly find himself on the wrong end of an ACME invention, but he never stops trying.

I give Coyote vs. ACME 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18, plus adult. It releases in theaters August 28, 2026. Look for it!

Director Dave Green, interviewed by Braedyn

Actor Lana Condor, interviewed by Braedyn