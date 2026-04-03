In an industry often driven by trends, Jesseca Dupart-Harris continues to lead with intention. As the visionary behind Kaleidoscope Haircare, her return to the forefront of textured hair innovation with Curl Math™ isn’t about reentry—it’s about elevation. After years of listening, refining, and studying the evolving needs of her community, Dupart-Harris introduces a system that prioritizes clarity over confusion. Curl Math™ was born from a deeper understanding that today’s consumer doesn’t just want products—they want solutions, education, and the ability to customize their hair journey without compromise.

Mo Clark: After stepping away from the textured hair category for three years, what inspired you to return now with the launch of Curl Math™, and why did this moment feel right for the brand?

Jesseca Dupart-Harris: I (we) never stepped away from textured hair, Kaleidoscope has always been rooted in that space. We have several great collections that address the needs of textured consumers. What we did do was take intentional time to develop and expand. For three years, we focused on listening to our community, refining our approach, and being very thoughtful about what we wanted to introduce next.

I didn’t want to release something just to stay active in the market. We already had tried and true products doing what they needed to in the marketplace. But I wanted to come back with something that truly addressed the needs of our customer today. Curl Math™ reflects that, it’s purposeful, solution-driven, and designed for how women are actually caring for their curls and coils right now.

Mo Clark: Curl Math™ is built around solving common textured hair challenges like shrinkage, frizz, and definition. What gaps in the current curl-care market did you notice that pushed you to create this mix-and-match system?

Jesseca Dupart-Harris: What stood out to me was that the market was saturated with options, but not with direction. Women were still frustrated piecing together routines, often using multiple brands just to achieve one result. The gap was in education and customization. Curly hair is nuanced, and the routine should reflect that. I wanted to create something that allowed women to tailor their regimen without feeling overwhelmed. Curl Math™ is about putting the power back in her hands. It simplifies the process while still honoring the uniqueness of her hair.

Mo Clark: Kaleidoscope has always been known for its strong connection to the community. How did your own experiences and feedback from your customers influence the formulas and functionality behind Curl Math™?

Jesseca Dupart-Harris: Our community has always been our foundation. I don’t create from a distance, I create from experience, from conversation, and listening. The feedback we received was very specific. Women wanted products that layered well, that didn’t flake, that worked across different textures, and that actually delivered lasting results. That guided every decision we made. Curl Math™ was developed with intention, from how the products interact with eachother to how they perform throughout the day. It’s a direct response to what our community has been asking for.

Mo Clark: As a beauty entrepreneur who has successfully built a culturally impactful brand, how do you continue to innovate while staying authentic to the women who helped build the Kaleidoscope movement?

Jesseca Dupart-Harris: Authenticity starts with staying connected. I’ve never removed myself from the customer experience, and that’s what keeps the brand grounded. Innovation, for me, is about evolution, not reinvention. It’s about growing with our audience while still honoring the foundation we built. The women who supported Kaleidoscope from the beginning trusted us to represent them, and that responsibility doesn’t change as we grow. If anything, it becomes even more important.

Mo Clark: Curl Math™ is already hitting major retailers like CVS and Sally Beauty, with Walmart on the way. What does this new chapter mean for the future of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and the legacy you’re building in the beauty industry?

Jesseca Dupart-Harris: This chapter represents expansion, but also intention at scale. Being in spaces like CVS, Sally Beauty, and Walmart means we’re able to reach more women where they already are. But beyond distribution, this is about legacy. I want Kaleidoscope to be a brand that not only shows up in the marketplace but leaves a lasting impact in the culture. Curl Math™ is a step forward in that journey. It shows that we can grow, innovate, and expand, while still staying deeply rooted in the community that built us.