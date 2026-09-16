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Let's talk about the smile. Not the filtered, camera-ready version — the real one. The one that carries lineage, confidence, and now, apparently, diamonds. Because if there's one thing I've learned chasing culture across runways, boardrooms and family kitchens, it's that the next great fashion frontier rarely announces itself. It shows up quietly, brilliantly, in the hands of people who were never waiting for permission.

Enter Dr. Melissa "Melz" Jones and her daughter, Ariel Jones — a dentist and a creative director who looked at the same canvas and saw two different futures. Dr. Melz brought the clinical precision, the years spent understanding the mechanics of the mouth and the responsibility of anything worn there. Ariel brought the eye — the instinct of a generation that doesn't separate self-expression from self-care, that understands a smile can be both a health story and a style statement.

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Third party tested on every batch. US based, same day fulfillment, fast shipping. Use code BEEHIIV30 and get 30% off your first order. Sold for laboratory research use only.

Not for human or veterinary use.

Together, they built House of Melz, and if you're not paying attention yet, you will be.

This isn't a jewelry brand that happens to touch teeth. It's a full ecosystem — Melz Grillz and IcyOrtho™ living under one roof, one philosophy, one unapologetic vision. Grillz, of course, carry weight far beyond ornamentation. Born from hip-hop, carried through Black culture, worn on runways and in rap videos and on the smiles of icons who never asked the fashion establishment for a seat at the table — grillz built their own table. House of Melz meets that legacy with precious diamonds and custom craftsmanship that honors where it came from while pushing where it's going.

But here's where it gets genuinely disruptive: IcyOrtho™.

Mother and daughter took the Hawley retainer — a decades-old orthodontic staple nobody has ever described as glamorous — and asked the question luxury fashion should be asking more often: why not both? Why should function and beauty live in separate categories? IcyOrtho™ answers with natural diamonds, precious metals and custom design worked into a patent-pending retainer that treats orthodontic wear like the personal style statement it always had the potential to be.

This is what I mean when I say the future of fashion isn't always on a runway. Sometimes it's in a dental chair. Sometimes it's a mother who knows the science and a daughter who sees the possibility, deciding together that an entire category deserves a glow-up.

House of Melz isn't asking you to choose between clinical trust and creative fire. They're proving, smile by smile, that you were never supposed to have to.