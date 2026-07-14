At the Podcast Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, Donni Wiggins, co-founder of the Social Proof Podcast, sat down with Jonell Whitt of the Upscale With Jonell Podcast, Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor of Upscale Magazine, for a conversation that quickly became more than a discussion about podcasting.

It became a masterclass in business, confidence, womanhood, aging, discernment, and what it truly means to be comfortable in your own skin.

Known for helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses, Wiggins made it clear that while podcasting is a visible part of her platform, business is the foundation. “I am a businesswoman first and a podcaster second,” she shared. Behind the scenes, her work includes coaching small businesses, building frameworks, creating playbooks, developing scale strategies, and helping entrepreneurs make the difficult decisions that come with growth.

For Wiggins, Social Proof is not just a podcast title. It is a philosophy. The phrase represents the visible evidence of work, consistency, and impact. In a digital age where success is often measured by what people can see, Social Proof encourages entrepreneurs to show the receipts — not just through words, but through results.

That is part of what has made the platform so powerful. Wiggins and her team understood early that podcasting was not a trend. It was the future. But rather than chase attention for the sake of attention, the mission evolved into something more meaningful: uplift, educate, and create space for conversations that can help people grow personally and professionally.

During the interview, Wiggins spoke openly about her role as a consultant and strategist. She works with entrepreneurs who are ready to move beyond survival mode and step into systems, structure, and scale. Her message was clear: success requires more than talent. It requires intentionality, clarity, discipline, and the right guidance.

But what made the conversation especially compelling was the way Wiggins connected business growth to personal wholeness.

At 47, she speaks about aging with pride, power, and gratitude. In a culture that often tells women to hide their age, shrink their presence, or chase youth, Wiggins offers a different perspective. She embraces aging as a gift. For her, getting older is not something to fear; it is evidence that God has allowed another day, another lesson, another opportunity, and another level of wisdom.

“Aging is such a beautiful thing,” she expressed, encouraging women to stop dreading the process and start honoring it. Her confidence is not rooted in appearance alone, but in how she cares for herself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Wiggins shared that she works out, goes to Pilates, visits the spa, reads books, watches documentaries, and does things that bring her joy. She has also learned the power of saying no when the answer is no and yes when the answer is yes. That kind of clarity is not harsh; it is healthy.

The conversation also touched on the idea of the “strong woman.” Wiggins rejected the notion that strength and independence should be treated like a burden. Instead, she reframed them as gifts. In her view, strength does not mean a woman never has weak moments. It means she is not a weak woman.

“I have weak moments, but I’m never a weak woman,” she said, offering a line that felt both personal and universal.

She also spoke candidly about relationships, discernment, and the importance of not shrinking to make others comfortable. Wiggins believes that powerful women do not need to argue their worth to people who were never their audience. Not everyone will understand your confidence, your independence, your standards, or your calling — and that is okay.

Her point was simple but profound: stop trying to explain yourself to people who were never meant to receive you.

Throughout the interview, Wiggins emphasized communication as one of the greatest breakdowns in both relationships and business. Whether discussing entrepreneurship, dating, or personal growth, she returned to the importance of knowing how to articulate who you are, what you want, and what you will not accept.

That same clarity shows up in how she teaches business owners. Branding, social proof, messaging, colors, logos, platforms, and visibility must all be intentional. Nothing should be accidental when you are building a business people are supposed to trust.

At its heart, the interview revealed why Donni Wiggins continues to be such a necessary voice in the entrepreneurial space. She is not simply teaching people how to make money. She is teaching them how to stand in their value, build with intention, scale with strategy, and live with confidence.

At the Podcast Summit in Atlanta, Donni Wiggins did more than talk business. She reminded women, entrepreneurs, and creators that success begins with self-awareness. Before the brand grows, before the numbers rise, before the audience expands, you must first be willing to own who you are.