Cover Story Written By: Kedrin Herron

The Return of a Gospel Icon

When you hear the name Dorinda Clark Cole, it’s impossible not to think of her unique voice, dynamic stage presence, and unmatched contributions to gospel music. For over five decades, the Detroit native has been a driving force in the genre, both as a solo artist and as a beloved member of the legendary Clark Sisters. Now, after a seven-year hiatus from releasing new music, Dorinda is making her highly anticipated return with Determined, an album that promises to be a testament to Clark-Cole's unique blend of powerhouse vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and spiritual depth.

In an exclusive interview, Dorinda reflects on the journey that led to this moment. “Oh, my goodness. What makes this album special? This album is so special because I just kind of got off a hiatus, if we can say it like that,” Dorinda reflects, with a mix of excitement and humility. “It’s been seven years since I’ve had an album out. Can you believe that?”

Overcoming Obstacles: A Test of Faith

While fans have long awaited new music from the Grammy-winning artist, the road to this album was not without its challenges. After a previous attempt to record a live album was unexpectedly derailed, Dorinda found herself facing a series of obstacles that left her uncertain about when or how she would return with new music.

❝ “I had some challenges with the record company before, where we were trying to do a live album,” she recalls. “I think everybody remembered that we were trying to do a live album, and then at the last minute they pulled the plug because of some logistical things that had gone on.” The disappointment was profound, and the abrupt cancellation of the project left her in a tough spot.

But Dorinda, a woman of faith, knew this was not the end. “That was kind of a bad thing for me, the way it had happened–I never really ran into anything like that before” she admits. “But you know what happened? God just said, ‘Well, let’s just chill, and let’s just rest.’” It was in that period of rest and reflection that Dorinda’s determination was reignited. "That’s what kind of inspired me, the title of the record is Determined—that in spite of what I had to do, you know, deal with the challenges and all that had come before me, I was still determined to do it."

A Fresh Sound: Embracing Collaboration

The recording process was a deeply personal and collaborative experience. Unlike previous projects, where Dorinda played a significant role in the writing process, this time she allowed herself the freedom to rely on others. “I didn’t really do a lot of writing on this album,” she shares. “I wanted to have the experience of these new writers or the other artists writing for me.” This shift gave the album a fresh sound and brought in new creative perspectives.

A key highlight of Determined is the star-studded lineup of guest artists. Dorinda, who has always embraced collaboration, tapped two of her favorite male vocalists—“I had two major artists that are on there, of course, recording artists—Bishop Marvin Winans and PJ Morton,” she says, her excitement palpable. “PJ is, like, the ultimate for me when it comes to a male singer.”

The majority of the album was recorded in the studio, with Dorinda focused on bringing the best sound to life, collaborating with peers who could complement her artistry. “It was mostly studio,” she explains. “I didn’t want to do a project without having some of our peers on there, like Marvin, and then PJ… they just brought something extra special.”

Dorinda's Art of Maintaining a Legendary Voice

As a seasoned performer known for her commanding vocal presence, Clark-Cole emphasizes the importance of maintaining her voice for her demanding schedule. “I’ve got the honey and tea,” she shares, revealing the cornerstone of her routine. A warm blend of honey, lemon, "throat coat", and a special ingredient she refers to as a ‘secret’ that her daughter, Nikki, adds to this recipe, works to soothe and protect her voice. And, of course, she never skips her vitamins. “I don’t live without my vitamins,” she insists, highlighting how crucial daily supplements are to maintaining vocal strength.

But Dorinda’s vocal regimen goes beyond these special remedies. Her mother’s school introduced her to a unique breathing technique that’s become a staple in her routine: the balloon. “Yes, you heard about the balloon?” she asks, referencing the technique that uses a small balloon to help expand the lungs and target the diaphragm, allowing for greater control when hitting powerful high notes. It’s a method that’s been especially effective for Dorinda as she continues to perform at the highest level.

She discloses a lesser-known aspect of her routine: Dorinda shares, "Well, I do something that a lot of people don't know. I try to exercise every month. The Oculus, I do my exercise on that Oculus… It works my abs, my arms, my legs. People always say, ‘How does she stay like that?’ It’s the Oculus," Dorinda laughs, explaining that the variety of exercises available on the Oculus helps her stay in shape, which is key not just for her overall health but also for her vocal strength. Her commitment to fitness is one of the secrets behind her enduring energy, stage presence and vocal ability.

And while touring on both of Kirk Franklin’s Reunion Tour, her vocal toolkit expanded even further. "On the tour, my girl Jasmine—who’s one of the backup singers for Kirk Franklin—gave me a gift: a special straw." This isn’t just any straw; it’s designed to help singers build vocal stamina and hit higher notes with ease. “It’s really been helping me a lot–so now I got the balloon, and now I got the straw that helps you hit those high notes,” she says, always looking for new ways to keep her sound soaring.

A New Generation of Fans: The Reunion Tour Experience

When Dorinda first joined the tour with The Clark Sisters, she had no idea what a transformative experience it would be—not just for her, but for a whole new generation of fans. "The first time that Kirk asked us to be a part of it, we were like, 'Oh, really? This is going to take us to another level,'" Dorinda recalls. "But then we realized we were reaching a new generation, and that’s who we were really focusing on, along with our peers who had supported us all these years. It was humbling to know that our music was still relevant; but every time we hit the stage, the fans were hollering and screaming. That energy—seeing how Twinkie’s (sister) music, the timeless tracks she wrote for us as a group, could still touch people—was incredible."

The Solo Spotlight: A Unique Journey

For Dorinda, being a part of a group means support—both musically and emotionally. She describes the difference between performing with the Clark Sisters and performing as a solo artist: "It’s quite different because when you’ve been with a group for over 30 or 40 years, you get used to having others to lean on. If you’re not feeling up to singing a part or if you're under the weather, you know your sisters have your back. But when you go solo, it’s all on you. You’ve got to bring it every time. There’s no one to step in for you."

Stepping into the solo spotlight has been a journey for Dorinda—one that has allowed her to showcase her distinct voice and, more importantly, her passion for the gospel. "What really makes me a little different is that, of course, I’m the preacher. They call me the 'church girl,'" Dorinda laughs. "Being a preacher gives me a different perspective on ministry and music. I always like to do things a little differently, to add a special touch, something that people don’t expect." It also provided an opportunity for her to continue building her own lane in the industry. "I think I’ve created a lane for myself because it’s not just about the music. It’s about ministry for me, it’s about being real with the people, and it’s about bringing something fresh to the table," she reflects. "Even as a solo artist, I’m always thinking about what I can do that’s different, something that will resonate with my audience on a deeper level."

“And then, of course, they always want to hear the Yang Yang”— Dorinda says, referring to a signature vocal flair that is uniquely hers. Fans love it, and it’s become one of the many ways she sets herself apart in a crowded gospel music landscape.

Entrepreneurship: Building Beyond Music

Dorinda is also a thriving entrepreneur with a deep-seated work ethic that was instilled in her from a young age. Much of that inspiration came from her aunt, Sybil, a self-made entrepreneur who played a pivotal role in Dorinda’s early life. "I've always wanted to have a job," Dorinda says. "My aunt Sybil, who was my mother’s sister, had a cleaners and later a restaurant, gave me the opportunity to work alongside her when I was 13 or 14. She was a mentor, and it ignited the entrepreneurial fire in me."

This drive to create, to build, is evident in the ventures Dorinda has launched, with her latest being The Grace House, an adult daycare center she opened just six months ago. "I just told the Lord, 'I want to do this.' It was on my heart, and I stepped out in faith," she shares. With clients steadily coming in, Dorinda's vision is beginning to take shape, and she’s preparing to expand as government health agencies and other services start referring clients to her.

❝ In addition to The Grace House, Dorinda’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through her beauty brand, Dorrín. “Oh, my goodness, it has done so well,” she exclaims, reflecting on the successful launch of her makeup and skincare line. “I love putting makeup on. As a young girl, you can ask Karen (sister), I was always eager to help others with their looks, always wanting to match colors and make sure everything was just right.” What started as a passion has now evolved into a full-fledged beauty line that includes foundations, lipsticks, and skincare products—and, most recently, a men’s line. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do because I love it, and now, it's opening up opportunities in the marketplace."

Through each venture, Dorinda embodies the lessons of hard work and resilience she learned from her family. "My mother always said, 'If you don’t work, you won’t eat.’”

The ‘Rose of Gospel’: Embracing a Legacy

As the work continues for her highly anticipated album release concert in Washington, D.C. on November 29, Clark-Cole, known as the “Rose of Gospel,” reflects on the title that has become synonymous with her legacy. The name was born during a photo shoot in a rose garden, where Dorinda, surrounded by the flowers she loves, was given the name by her friend and former coworker Vicki Mack Lataillade. “I just said, ‘Oh, my goodness, I love roses,’ and when we got into the shoot, Vicki said, ‘I’m just going to name you the Rose of Gospel,’” Dorinda recalls. "It just stuck, especially after the 'I'm Still Here' video at New Birth, where I passed out roses to the congregation.”

The concert promises to be an unforgettable night, blending new music from her latest album with timeless favorites from her vast catalog. Dorinda teases a special surprise, though she’s keeping the details under wraps for now. “I don’t want to give it all away, but it’s going to be something really special,” she says. “Tim Bowman Jr. (singer and producer) is behind the production, and I’m so excited. I’ve wanted him to be a part of this for a long time. His flair and talent is going to take this performance to another level.”

For Dorinda Clark Cole, the music, the ministry, and the entrepreneurial spirit are all intertwined. As she prepares for her next chapter, there’s no doubt that she’ll continue to inspire, uplift, and lead with grace—both on and off the stage.

Stream Dorinda's new album on all platforms and follow her on all social accounts @dorindaclarkcole.

Credits:

Photographer- Chris Cavanaugh

Project Manager- Dante Mitchell

Stylist- Joyce Sheffield

Make Up- Touched by Ty Studios

Hair- Samuel Washington

Dress- My Dream Dress Bridal Salon

Creative Director- Sese Wilder