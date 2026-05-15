Social media personality and motivational speaker Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is speaking out amid growing online scrutiny surrounding her academic credentials and use of the “Doctor” title. The conversation reached a new level this week after Bryant appeared on The Breakfast Club to directly address critics questioning whether she legitimately earned a doctorate degree.

According to Bryant, she completed a doctorate program in Counseling Psychology at the now-defunct Argosy University while the school was still accredited. During the interview, she explained that years later she attempted to retrieve official records while preparing for law school, only to discover that access to certain archived documentation had become complicated after the university closed.

Bryant firmly defended herself against accusations circulating online that labeled her a “fraud” or “scammer,” stating that she has “multiple degrees” and does not feel obligated to prove herself publicly. She also emphasized that her professional background includes work in marriage, family, and child therapy, adding that her master’s degree and clinical experience qualify her to pursue licensure independently of her doctorate.

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The viral interview sparked intense reactions across social media platforms, with some users remaining skeptical while others defended Bryant’s impact and years of motivational work. Critics questioned why official dissertation records were not easily accessible, while supporters argued that her influence, counseling experience, and visible work with high-profile figures should not be dismissed outright.

Bryant also pushed back against claims that her success stems solely from internet popularity or “pretty privilege,” explaining that her platform was built through years of personal healing, mentorship, and speaking engagements. During the interview, she maintained that her effectiveness and real-life impact matter more than online narratives questioning her credentials.

The controversy has continued generating discussion online, especially as clips from the interview circulate across Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube. While opinions remain divided, Bryant appears committed to standing firm in her position and continuing her work despite the backlash.

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