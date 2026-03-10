Tara S. Merchant, a distinguished journalist, interviewer, and founder of Yada TV Network, continues to make waves in the media industry while achieving a new milestone in the legal community.

Dr. Merchant was officially sworn in as a Justice in New York.

A Justice is a high-ranking judicial official who interprets the law, decides cases, and ensures fairness within the legal system.

Justices review laws and legal cases, issue rulings, and often set precedents that guide future decisions.

﻿The position reflects both legal expertise and public trust.

Known for her insightful and engaging interviews with influential figures such as civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, media mogul Tavis Smiley, and philanthropist Brandi Harvey, Dr. Merchant shared, “It is a true honor to serve in this capacity and be included among such esteemed members of the legal and judicial community.”

The appointment highlights Dr. Merchant’s ability to bridge her work in journalism with the legal world.

Through her work with Upscale Magazine and Yada TV Network, she has earned a reputation as a media figure committed to authenticity, social justice, and the power of storytelling.

Dr. Merchant’s recent projects include a series of compelling interviews that explore critical issues of our time.

Through the Upscale Digital Podcast and Yada TV Network programming, she has facilitated meaningful conversations around racial justice, media representation, mental health, and activism.

By combining her legal expertise with her media work, Dr. Merchant offers a unique perspective that resonates with audiences across platforms.

She continues to make an indelible mark in both the legal and media communities while championing important causes and providing an authentic platform for influential voices.

Follow Dr. Tara S. Merchant on social media at @yadatvnetwork_inc to stay updated on her latest projects with Upscale Magazine, Yada TV Network, Inc., and more.

Photos Supplied by Tara Merchant