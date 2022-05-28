Room for Everyday Life

The appeal of an electric vehicle is easy to picture: a quiet drive, fewer stops at the gas station and the ease of charging at home. The bigger question is whether it fits the life you already lead. With the 2022 ID.4, Volkswagen offered an answer in a familiar shape: a five-seat SUV with room for passengers, errands and weekend plans.

The ID.4’s design feels modern without asking drivers to give up the practical comforts they expect from an SUV. Its cabin offers space to settle in, while the battery’s placement beneath the floor helps give the vehicle a low center of gravity. On the road, the absence of engine noise makes the electric driving experience feel noticeably calm.

For the 2022 rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro, Volkswagen reported an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles on a full charge. That figure gives prospective owners a useful starting point, though actual range depends on conditions such as temperature, speed, terrain and climate-control use. Before choosing any electric vehicle, think about the trips you make most often—and how you would charge between them.

The Charging Question

The simplest charging routine may be the one closest to home. Drivers with access to a suitable home charging setup can plug in when they return and begin the next day with more range. Apartment residents and frequent road-trippers have a different calculation: convenient, reliable public chargers along their usual routes matter just as much as the vehicle itself.

The 2022 ID.4 also supports DC fast charging for longer journeys. Charging speed varies with the station, battery level and conditions, so a road trip still benefits from a little planning. Check your stops before you leave, especially when traveling through areas with fewer charging options.

Is It Right for You?

The ID.4 makes a compelling case for drivers who want to explore electric ownership while keeping the versatility of an SUV. Its strengths are easiest to appreciate when you look beyond a single range figure or price: consider where you park, how often you travel long distances and whether charging fits comfortably into your routine.

If you’re shopping for a 2022 model today, review the individual vehicle’s condition, battery information, warranty coverage and current charging benefits. Original purchase incentives and advertised prices should be treated as a snapshot of when the vehicle was new.