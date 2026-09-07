Chadd Black Entertainment, LLC (CBE, LLC) announced today that entertainment mogul Chadd Black is set to Executive Produce and Direct the highly anticipated all-new unscripted series “Empire Queens: Season One Houston.” The first season is scheduled to premiere February 27, 2027 on Prime Video.

A Houston-centered journey of ambition, legacy, and real-life royalty

“Empire Queens” is more than a lifestyle drama-filled show—it’s an unfiltered look at what it takes to build, protect, and expand an empire while navigating the pressures that come with power. Season One: Houston spotlights the lives of six successful business women, capturing the highs and lows of their journeys as they juggle their roles as business queens, mothers, daughters, friends, and leaders.

Across each episode, the series will examine the realities behind the thrones: the hard decisions, the emotional stakes, the sacrifices, and the relationships that can either strengthen or challenge a woman’s reign. From boardroom victories to personal setbacks, “Empire Queens” reveals how influence is earned—and how easily it can be tested.

In “Empire Queens: Season One Houston,” viewers will meet six women who are already thriving in their own lanes, but are still fighting battles most people never see. The series follows their lives as they pursue growth, overcome obstacles, and redefine what it means to win—especially when family, friendship, loyalty, and business collide.

What it takes to sit on their thrones

Every queen in Houston brings a different story, a different strategy, and a different level of pressure. Together, their journeys highlight the emotional complexity that comes with building something that lasts. Audiences will witness:

the determination required to scale a vision, the strain that comes with expectations and responsibility, the power of loyalty—and what happens when it’s tested, the growth that follows conflict, heartbreak, and reinvention.

Chadd Black Brings the Vision

As Executive Producer and Director, Chadd Black brings an authentic storytelling approach to “Empire Queens,” blending the energy of real-life drama with the substance of lived experience. The result is a series built for viewers who want more than entertainment—viewers who want insight into ambition, identity, and what it truly means to lead.

Release Information:

Series Title: Empire Queens: Season One Houston

Type: All-New Unscripted Series

Release Date: 2/27/27

Platform: Prime Video

Company: Chadd Black Entertainment, LLC (CBE, LLC)

About “Empire Queens”

Empire Queens showcases real business women navigating real life—balancing career, family, and friendships—while confronting the challenges that come with power. Each season centers on a new location and its queens, bringing fresh stories, new rivalries, and new reigns to the franchise.

Season One Queen Spotlight.

Ronesha Dotson, Owner of Gifted & Talented Kids - Kirby in Houston, Texas has signed on for Season One + Season Two.