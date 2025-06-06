By Kedrin Herron

Estelle doesn’t just reinvent herself—she redefines what it means to evolve. From London to Los Angeles, pirate radio to platinum plaques, Grammy wins to global tours, the genre-defying artist has always been guided by one thing: authenticity. Her new project, Stay Alta, is no exception. It’s a vibrant body of work rooted in joy, resilience, and movement—both physical and spiritual.

“Music isn’t about genres. It’s about the state of mind I’m in, about the energy that needs to be channeled,” she says. “If I’m feeling happy, then the music’s going to be happy. It’s going to feel like vibes. With this album, it was about the need to dance and be in joy.”

Estelle, Photographed by Keith Major

The Rebirth of Sound and Self

Estelle’s breakout hit “American Boy” didn’t happen by accident. “Yes, I expected it to be big—because I worked for it,” she said. “I was out shaking hands and kissing babies. That song was what I prayed for. I wanted that forever.” Today, she smiles hearing new generations sing along to it: “It’s only been 17 years and people are like, ‘my grandkids love this song.’ That’s what I wanted.”

But her new music is not a nostalgic echo. It’s a celebration of survival.

Stay Alta was born during a period of deep personal reflection. In 2018, Estelle thought she might be done releasing music. “I thought I was going to be good off the love of Lovers Rock, and like, well—it’s perfect. I’ll just do my legacy bits and call it a day,” she admits. But life had other plans. “I was going through a personal rebirth. Finding out that a lot of things I held dear and true…were not. And at 38, it was like, ‘Whoa, I’m stepping into the next era of my life.’”

This realization shaped Stay Alta in profound ways. “The last album was the wrap-up of my old life. This one is me at the beginning of 2020, going ‘Yes.’ This is who I am now,” she says. “Every song has a version of, ‘Here’s what you do. Stay calm with yourself. Teach boundaries. Love your people. Love the things that love you. And even the ones that don’t—allow them their space. They’re on their journey, too.’”

A Joyful Resistance

Sonically, Stay Alta pulses with life. “There’s nothing on here that you’re not going to move to,” Estelle insists. “It’s a whole theater piece. This is driving-in-heavy-traffic-in-LA music. This is get-up-in-the-morning music. This is wind-down-at-night music. This is ‘I just need to hear a bassline that doesn’t bother me’ music.”

The inspiration for that energy came from a deep desire to feel again—to remember joy. “I kept having to go back to the ’70s, ’80s, and early ’90s just to find something that felt alive,” she explains. “Everything around me felt dark. And I thought, ‘People want joy. People need joy.’ So I wanted to go on tour and give them that. I want people to remember how to feel free.”

Estelle’s favorite tracks include “Roses (Now’s The Time)” and “Outside,” both anchored in gratitude and celebration. “‘Roses’ is a tribute to myself. It’s me saying, ‘Go ahead, you did it.’ And it’s also about giving roses—literally—to everyone doing the work in music and beyond,” she says. “Especially those of us who don’t get the praise we deserve. We stand on the shoulders of legends.”

She continues, “There’s a line in ‘Roses’—‘Though they deny our voices in the night, now is when we shine bright.’ That means everything. From civil rights to women not being able to speak up, to Black men feeling like they couldn’t say their piece. This is about reclaiming that voice.”

Independence as Power

One of the proudest moments of Estelle’s career came when she left her label—and walked away debt-free. “Going independent was the best decision I ever made,” she says. “They let me go with no debt. I was like, ‘Cool, yes, absolutely. Let’s do it.’ That gave me freedom to build something new. I went and registered my own label. We were ahead of the curve.”

Estelle has long rejected the idea that success must come with sacrifice. Especially when it comes to style. “I was never the artist you could tell, ‘You need to wear this,’ and not expect me to say something,” she laughs. “I’ve worked with some of the greatest stylists, and I always knew what I wanted. I don’t shrink. I don’t care if you don’t see it. When I show up, you’re going to know I’m here.”

Estelle, Photographed by Keith Major

Her fashion is a reflection of heritage, intention, and unshakable confidence—with a generous dose of London flair. Raised by a seamstress grandmother and a fiercely resourceful mother, she inherited a legacy of grit and grace. “We always looked incredible,” she said. “If I’m promoting something, I’m doing it the best I possibly can. That’s how I pull up.” Her style is deeply inspired by the glam of the ’70s and ’80s—eras she calls the foundation of fun and fashion. “We do style,” she declared, speaking to the unapologetic fashion culture she grew up in. As an independent artist, Estelle’s look has always been her own. “You can’t hope to tell me what my style is,” she said. For her, style isn’t about fitting in—it’s about honoring where she comes from, showing up boldly, and wearing her story with pride.

The Estelle Show : Giving Voice to the Culture

In addition to making music, Estelle has carved out a respected space as the host of The Estelle Show on Apple Music. What began as an idea for a podcast became a full-fledged daily radio show rooted in celebration and preservation. “I’m not a music historian, but I know a lot. And what I don’t know, I know who to ask,” she says. “We play R&B, Soca, hip-hop, soul—from the ’70s to now. It’s about reminding us of our history, our root, our legacy. Black music is everything.”

Photo Credit: Apple Music

Being both an artist and interviewer doesn’t faze her. “I just do it,” she says. “Half of what stops people from greatness is worrying about how they’ll look. I’m blessed to live in a world now where I can be both.”

She’s had powerful moments on the show—conversations that reminded her why she started. “One guest walked in, and I wasn’t sure what to expect. But the insight he gave on staying relevant and mentally strong—it humbled me,” she shares. “He reminded me, you’re a servant. You make a safe space. That’s the work.”

Legacy in Motion

When asked what she hopes people remember when they hear the name Estelle, she doesn’t hesitate. “You can do what you want,” she says. “I always look at the OGs—people like Quincy Jones—and think, ‘They did what they wanted to do.’ That’s the level of freedom I’m aiming for.”

Freedom is a recurring theme in her life and her music. “Even when people tried to shut me down, I kept going. I’m still joyful. Still living my real life. Still doing this because I want to.”

And as for what fills her creative cup these days? Home. “I listen to audiobooks. I build furniture. Rearranging my house is my meditation. I like the jigsaw of it all—this piece goes to that piece. And then I have a seat.”

Estelle, Photographed by Keith Major

The Last Word

Stay Alta isn’t just an album. It’s an invitation—to dance, to live, to reclaim your joy. It’s Estelle at her highest frequency. “This album says, stay in the highest vibration of yourself,” she says. “It’s a reminder: you are enough. You are brilliant. You are allowed to shine.”

And with Estelle leading the way, there’s no doubt—we’re all better off dancing toward that light.

Estelle’s new project Stay Alta is available now on all streaming platforms. Follow her on social media @estelledarlings and catch The Estelle Show exclusively on Apple Music.

Credits:

Writer- Kedrin Herron

Keith Major - Photographer

Zerina Akers - Stylist

Camille Ariane - MUA

Micha Brown - Hair Stylist

Creative Director- Sese Wilder