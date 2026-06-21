A federal judge has halted President Donald Trump’s effort to reshape how American history is presented at the nation’s museums, parks, and landmarks, ruling that the administration’s actions likely amount to an attempt to erase important parts of the country’s story.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley issued a preliminary injunction ordering the Trump administration to stop making changes to exhibits and historical displays at National Park Service sites and to restore materials that have already been altered or removed.

In a sharply worded opinion, Kelley criticized the administration’s efforts, writing that officials were attempting “to rewrite the Nation’s history with a white-out pen.

“Under the guise of promoting American dignity, this Administration seeks to share a limited history by ordering the removal of all signs, displays, and interpretive exhibits at National Parks that do not align with its preferred narrative, thereby telling half-truths,” Kelley wrote.

The dispute stems from an executive order issued by President Trump in March 2025 titled Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History. The order directed national parks and historical sites to remove content that “inappropriately disparages Americans past or living.”

However, Kelley rejected the administration’s reasoning, arguing that preserving history requires acknowledging the experiences of all Americans, including communities whose contributions and struggles have shaped the nation.

“History cannot be faithfully told while excluding the experiences of communities whose contributions, struggles, and achievements form an important part of our Nation’s story,” the judge wrote.

As part of the ruling, the administration has been ordered to provide weekly status reports detailing its progress in complying with the court’s directive. Officials have 21 days to restore and reinstall interpretive materials at National Park Service sites that have been altered, removed, or damaged since May 20, 2025.

The decision represents a significant setback for the administration’s efforts to redefine how American history is presented at federally managed cultural and historical institutions. It also underscores a broader national debate over who gets to shape the country’s historical narrative and whether efforts to promote patriotism can come at the expense of telling a fuller, more inclusive American story.