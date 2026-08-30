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From Kirk Franklin commanding the stage to Tasha Cobbs Leonard receiving the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, gospel music’s biggest night celebrated 41 years of legacy while making room for the genre’s next generation.

There’s nothing quite like a room filled with faith, fellowship and phenomenal music—and the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards delivered all three.

Celebrating more than four decades of honoring excellence in gospel music, the Stellar Awards brought “The Greatest Night in Gospel Music” to Charlotte, North Carolina, for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse performances, heartfelt tributes and well-deserved honors. Held Saturday, August 15, at the Spectrum Center, this year’s celebration embraced the fitting theme “Feels Like Home,” bringing gospel’s legends, contemporary favorites and rising voices together under one roof.

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And who better to welcome everyone home than Kirk Franklin?

The 45-time Stellar Award winner and 20-time GRAMMY Award winner returned as host, bringing his signature energy, personality and undeniable connection to gospel culture to the Queen City.

HONORING THE WOMEN AND MEN MOVING GOSPEL FORWARD

One of the evening’s defining moments came as gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard received the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award, an honor recognizing her extraordinary career, influence and contributions to gospel music.

From worship anthems that have traveled around the world to a ministry that has inspired millions, Cobbs Leonard’s impact has extended far beyond the microphone. Her recognition served as a powerful reminder that gospel music remains both a ministry and a cultural force.

Pastor Mike Jr. was also celebrated with the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, honoring his remarkable impact on the genre and his ability to continue expanding gospel’s reach through both music and ministry.

Together, the special honors represented what the Stellar Awards have done for more than 40 years: celebrate the artists carrying gospel’s rich legacy forward while recognizing those creating new pathways for the genre.

WHEN GENERATIONS COLLIDE, GOSPEL WINS

The performances proved that gospel music isn’t standing still.

Throughout the evening, established stars shared the spotlight with emerging artists, creating a musical bridge between generations. Aaron Cole joined Tenroc and Jonathan McReynolds, while rising artists Céjae and JustCordell stepped onto one of gospel music’s most visible stages to showcase the sound of what’s next.

Some of the night’s most exciting collaborations paired voices and styles audiences don’t get to experience together every day.

Jekalyn Carr joined gospel royalty Karen Clark Sheard and Yolanda Adams for a powerhouse collaboration, while John P. Kee teamed with Zacardi Cortez. Kelontae Gavin performed alongside Melvin Williams and Paul Porter, and the always-electrifying Tye Tribbett took the stage featuring ABLAZE.

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The celebration continued with Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz, joined by Isaac Carree, Jazze Pha, Gaz Money and Johnny Gill, demonstrating just how expansive gospel music’s influence has become.

The stage stayed on fire with additional performances from Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Darrel Walls, Maranda Curtis, Marvin Sapp, Melvin Crispell III, PJ Morton, William Murphy, Vincent Bohanan & SOV and more.

It was gospel in all its forms—traditional, contemporary, soulful, youthful and unapologetically innovative.

A STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION OF FAITH & CULTURE

The talent wasn’t limited to the performances.

The ceremony welcomed an impressive roster of presenters and special guests, including Adia, Charles Jenkins, Erica Campbell, Jamal Roberts, Jonathan Nelson, KEM, Keyla Richardson, Lil Rel Howery, MAJOR., Marvin Sapp, Nate Brown, Shirley Caesar, Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell and Vickie Winans, along with a special appearance from NotKarltonBanks.

The mix reflected exactly what makes the Stellar Awards unique. Gospel’s biggest night isn’t simply an awards ceremony—it’s a reunion, a cultural gathering and a celebration of the people who have helped the music evolve without losing sight of its foundation.

CHARLOTTE BECOMES GOSPEL’S NEW HOME

This year also marked a new chapter for the long-running celebration as the Stellar Awards made their home in Charlotte.

The flagship ceremony served as the culmination of the Stellar Plus Experience, a multi-day celebration that brought artists, fans, executives and industry leaders together throughout the Queen City.

Beyond the awards themselves, attendees experienced live music, emerging-artist showcases, industry programming, comedy, community events and opportunities to connect—turning Stellar weekend into a full celebration of gospel music, business, culture and community.

For an event themed “Feels Like Home,” Charlotte certainly understood the assignment.

THE CELEBRATION CONTINUES

For those who weren’t inside the Spectrum Center, gospel’s biggest celebration is coming directly to television screens nationwide.

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards premiered on The Stellar Network on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The celebration makes its national cable premiere on BET on Sunday, August 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by another airing at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The show will then expand through nationwide broadcast television syndication from September 5 through September 27, 2026. Charlotte viewers can catch the celebration through local television broadcast partner WBTV (CBS), while Bounce TV will air the ceremony on Saturday, September 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards recognizes Procter & Gamble (P&G) as Title Sponsor, with additional presenting sponsorships and support from General Motors/Chevrolet, Walmart, Tide, Olay, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Walt Disney World Resort, AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, Rhythm and Rise Cruise, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Mecklenburg County, WBTV and Praise 102 Charlotte.

The production was executive produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director; Erin Johnson-Pressley as Talent Producer; and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

41 YEARS LATER, THE STELLARS STILL SHINE

Forty-one years is more than a milestone. It’s a testament to the staying power of gospel music and the artists, musicians, choirs, writers, producers and visionaries who continue to carry its message forward.

This year’s Stellar Awards beautifully balanced reverence for the genre’s history with excitement about its future. Legends were celebrated. New voices were introduced. Generations shared the same stage. And Charlotte became home to a celebration rooted in something much bigger than trophies.

Because gospel has always been about more than who takes home an award.

It’s about the testimony behind the song, the community surrounding the music and the faith that keeps pushing the culture forward.

After 41 years, The Greatest Night in Gospel Music is still shining—and judging by the talent coming next, the future of gospel looks stellar.