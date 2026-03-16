Ford is recalling 47,804 vehicles equipped with 1.5L, 2.0L, and 2.3L EcoBoost engines due to a potential issue with the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.

The problem stems from an internal component in the EGR valve that may detach because of insufficient welding during manufacturing. This can cause excessive exhaust gas to enter the engine, potentially leading to power loss or, in severe cases, engine stalling while driving. This obviously could create a dangerous situation on the road.

The recall includes popular models like the Mustang, Bronco, Ranger, Explorer, Escape, Bronco Sport, Maverick, and Edge, as well as High-End Brands such as Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair vehicles.

Advertisement

Ford began investigating after warranty claims started coming in July 2025 and traced the issue to welding problems with EGR valves supplied by Korens in South Korea. Most affected vehicles had less than 6,200 miles when the issue appeared.

Ford is currently finalizing the repair procedure, which will likely involve replacing the faulty EGR valves at dealerships. Owners should expect to receive notification letters between March 16 and March 20, 2026.

If you think your vehicle might be affected or have any questions, Contact your local Ford dealership or checking Ford’s official website for updates.

Advertisement