FUBU Makes a Bold Statement at Atlanta Fashion Week, Covered by Upscale Magazine: Don’t Call It a Comeback

Written by: Karymya Sanchez

Carl Brown, co-founder, reflected on FUBU’s journey: "From the streets of New York to the runways of Atlanta Fashion Week, this journey has been about more than clothes. It’s about influence, empowerment, and staying true to our identity."

Angela Watts, founder of Atlanta Fashion Week, expressed her excitement over FUBU’s participation: "Having FUBU here at Atlanta Fashion Week is a testament to the city’s importance in shaping fashion and culture. FUBU’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of urban style, and their presence brings an unmatched energy to the event."

Upscale Magazine, which was present, praised the collection for its vibrant mix of streetwear and modern fashion, noting how FUBU continues to influence and shape contemporary style.

FUBU’s appearance at Atlanta Fashion Week solidified its status as a fashion powerhouse, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating the brand’s next move, just don’t call it a comeback.

Be sure to catch the brothers on Drink Champs on Revolt with Nore.