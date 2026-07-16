Beloved actor Hal Williams, whose career spanned more than five decades, is being remembered as one of television’s most recognizable and dependable performers. Best known for bringing heart, humor, and authenticity to every role, Williams leaves behind a body of work that helped define generations of television. He was 91.

For millions of viewers, Hal Williams was a familiar face whose performances became woven into the fabric of American television. Although many fans remember him as Officer “Smitty” Smith on the classic sitcom Sanford and Son, his career extended far beyond a single iconic role.

Williams built an impressive résumé that showcased his remarkable versatility. He starred as Lester Jenkins on the hit NBC sitcom 227, becoming a fan favorite alongside Marla Gibbs, Jackée Harry, Regina King, and the rest of the beloved cast. His portrayal of the hardworking family man resonated with audiences throughout the show’s successful run.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons • Photo by bekahjan • Licensed under CC BY 2.0

His television credits also include appearances on some of the industry’s most celebrated series, including The Waltons, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Roots: The Next Generations, Hill Street Blues, Magnum, P.I., Miami Vice, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Moesha, Touched by an Angel, The Parkers, My Wife and Kids, and Modern Family. Whether appearing in comedy or drama, Williams consistently delivered performances marked by warmth, sincerity, and professionalism.

His work wasn’t limited to television. Williams also appeared in films including Private Benjamin and Flight, further demonstrating his ability to bring authenticity to both the big and small screen.

Throughout his career, Williams became known as one of Hollywood’s most respected character actors. During a time when opportunities for Black performers were still expanding, he helped break barriers by portraying relatable, multidimensional characters whose stories reflected everyday life. His contributions played a meaningful role in increasing representation on network television and opened doors for future generations of actors.

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Away from the spotlight, Williams earned a reputation as a humble professional who approached every project with grace and dedication. Fellow actors and colleagues often spoke of his kindness, mentorship, and unwavering work ethic, qualities that made him as admired behind the scenes as he was on camera.

For more than 50 years, Hal Williams entertained audiences with performances that made people laugh, reflect, and feel connected. His consistency and longevity in an ever-changing industry stand as a testament to his extraordinary talent and passion for storytelling.

As fans revisit classic episodes of Sanford and Son, 227, and the many other productions that benefited from his presence, they celebrate not only a gifted actor but also a trailblazer whose influence continues to be felt across television.