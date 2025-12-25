The amount of time required to resolve a legal claim or dispute following a traffic accident can vary considerably. Multiple factors and circumstances can affect the timeline of each case.

In Georgia cities such as Duluth, car accidents are common because of the heavy traffic in highly traveled urban areas.

To navigate the legal process safely and successfully after a collision, it is important to work with a car accident attorney in Duluth, GA, who can provide guidance on the appropriate steps to take.

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What Factors Affect the Length of an Accident Case?

Several factors can directly influence how a claim progresses—for better or worse. These may include:

The severity of the injuries

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Whether liability can be clearly established

The involvement of insurance companies

The need for complex medical evaluations

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Legal disputes or court proceedings

In simpler and more common cases, claims may be resolved through a settlement without going to trial, which generally shortens the process.

Stages of a Car Accident Case in the United States

Initial Investigation

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After an accident, an investigation generally begins to gather information about the circumstances and causes of the collision.

This may include police reports, medical records, witness statements, photographs, videos and any other available evidence.

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Traffic-safety assessments may also rely on reports from federal and state agencies. Statistics published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about motor vehicle accidents and their consequences are often used as references during the claims process.

Negotiations With Insurance Companies

Negotiations typically begin after the available evidence has been collected. This stage can be critical to obtaining financial compensation without an extended legal process, although the outcome may not always meet the victim’s expectations.

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Negotiations may take several months. If the parties cannot reach an agreement, the case may be delayed further and eventually proceed to litigation.

Filing a Lawsuit

If negotiations are unsuccessful, a lawsuit may be filed in the appropriate local court. The court will then consider the victim’s claim and determine the responsibilities of the parties involved.

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It is important to remember that the amount of time available to pursue a traffic-accident claim is also affected by the legal filing deadlines established under state law. Missing the applicable deadline could cause a victim to lose the right to seek compensation.

This is another reason why working with an attorney can be important. An attorney can help prevent procedural mistakes during negotiations or a possible court case.

How Long Does an Average Case Take in Georgia?

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Although every case is different, the following timeframes provide a general estimate:

Simple cases: Three to six months

Moderately complex cases: Six to 18 months

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Complex cases: More than two years

Factors That Can Delay the Process

A case may take longer to resolve because of:

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Injuries requiring complicated or extended treatment

Failure to reach an agreement with the insurance companies

The involvement of multiple responsible parties

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The need for specialized expert evaluations

Court delays