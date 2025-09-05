Deciding whether your teenage child should get their own car is exciting, but it comes with serious safety concerns. While it can promote independence, without the right skills and judgment, it can lead to devastating consequences.

Let’s take the example of a July 20 Aurora crash where a teen driver ran a red light, as reported by the Denver Gazette. In that crash, a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl tragically lost their lives after a speeding driver caused a three-vehicle collision.

This unfortunate incident underscores the critical importance of completing the Aurora drivers permit test. However, parents must also evaluate maturity, responsibility, and respect for traffic laws before handing over the keys.

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1. Check Driving Skills and Safety Awareness

Teens can be enrolled in a certified driver’s education program to reinforce safe driving habits before they go through the driver’s license exam. According to the American Driving Academy, practicing in advance is an effective way to build confidence for the actual driver’s license exam. For extra preparation, a practice test can help reinforce knowledge and familiarize them with the format.

This will improve their chances of cracking the test on the first attempt. Parents should also encourage regular discussions about road safety, distracted driving, and handling emergencies. These steps not only improve their confidence behind the wheel but also reduce accident risks.

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2. Measure Their Level of Responsibility

According to the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), teen drivers aged under 16 accounted for 0.1% of total drivers in 2023. Also, drivers aged between 16 and 19 made up 3.7% of total licensed drivers in the US as of 2023. The percentage of teen drivers is low, but the crash rate ratio is high for teen drivers.

Therefore, it becomes essential to test their level of responsibility. Parents or guardians can observe how they handle current commitments such as schoolwork, chores, or part-time jobs.

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This evaluation helps determine if they can handle the added responsibilities of car ownership, its maintenance, fuel costs, and safe driving.

3. Understand the Purpose of the Car

Clarifying why your teen needs a car is essential before making a decision. Consider whether it’s primarily for commuting to essential needs or simply for social outings and convenience.

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The Week states that the number of teens driving a car has decreased in the past few years. The reason is that the teens are using other forms of transportation, or they are too busy to drive. Teens are not getting summer jobs as they used to get 2 decades ago. Therefore, they are unable to meet the expenses for car maintenance.

The purpose of this data is to help determine if the investment is justifying their current situation or not. If the need is practical and consistent, it may make sense to proceed. However, if it’s mainly for leisure, you might explore alternatives.

4. Review Financial and Insurance Considerations

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Before deciding, evaluate the total cost of car ownership, such as purchase price, fuel, maintenance, and repairs. Discuss with your teen whether they can contribute to expenses through savings or part-time work.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reported that US teenagers drive less, yet they face high crash and fatality rates. The 16–19-year-old group has a deadly crash rate nearly three times that of drivers aged 20 and older. The greatest risk is seen among 16–17-year-olds. This is the reason the insurance premiums are high for teen drivers.

Parents must also discuss these high insurance premiums for teenage drivers due to their limited experience. Understanding these costs upfront helps avoid unexpected strain on your budget.

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5. Choose a Safe and Practical Vehicle

When selecting a car, prioritize safety features such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and good crash-test ratings. Practical considerations like fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and ease of handling also matter.

Mid-sized sedans and small SUVs often rank high in safety while being manageable for new drivers. Avoid high-performance sports cars or overly big cars that can be challenging to control. Choosing the right car ensures your teen’s safety while supporting responsible, confident driving.

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6. Set Boundaries and Rules Beforehand

Define rules about curfews, passenger limits, and restrictions on driving in bad weather or long distances. Address phone use while driving, speed limits, and the impact of breaking the rules.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests learning about the state’s GDL law. Remind your teen that underage alcohol consumption is forbidden and driving under the influence is both illegal and deadly. For drivers under 21, blood alcohol concentration must be 0.00 to ensure safety and comply with the law.

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Putting expectations in writing can reinforce accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I buy a new or used car for my teenager?

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A used car is often a better choice for teenagers, as it offers lower costs and insurance premiums. However, prioritize safety features and reliability over age. A newer used car with good crash-test ratings can provide a balance between affordability, safety, and practicality.

How can I reduce the risks of distracted driving for my teen?

Set up strict no-phone-use rules and install apps that block calls or texts while driving. Encourage keeping music and conversations at a manageable level. Lead by example, showing your teen that focused, distraction-free driving is the safest way to be on the road.

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What safety features should I look for in a teen’s first car?

Look for essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags. Good crash-test ratings are a must. Advanced driver-assist technologies like lane departure warnings and automatic emergency braking can further enhance safety and protect your teen as they drive.

Making the Right Decision for Your Teen Driver

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Deciding whether your teenager should have a car now requires balancing their needs, maturity, and safety. By evaluating driving skills, responsibility, financial readiness, and vehicle choice, you can make a well-informed decision.