When The Chi first hit our screens in 2018, Jacob Latimore’s character, Emmett, was a fast-talking, sneaker-hustling teen who seemed more comfortable running from responsibility than walking toward it. Now, seven seasons later, Emmett is not just a fan favorite — he's the heartbeat of the show. And off-screen? Jacob Latimore has quietly and confidently emerged as a modern-day Renaissance Man — actor, singer, producer, and a walking lesson in growth, grind, and grace. This is we are proud to have him as our July Cover Star.

FROM SNEAKER PLUG TO LEADING MAN

When I caught up with Jacob just ahead of The Chi’s highly anticipated Season 7 finale, I asked him what it felt like to be such a central figure in a series that has shaped a generation.

“Every year we get a chance to reflect and just see the impact the show and the character are making on the fans,” he said. “It’s always surreal — walking through airports or doing a booking in Charlotte, people just pulling up shoulder to shoulder, showing love. I’m always in awe of it. That’s the goal — to make something that matters.”

And matter, it does. Season 7 put Emmett through the emotional ringer — from strained relationships and fatherhood challenges to near-death moments and his mother’s cancer diagnosis. The depth of storytelling required Latimore to dig deep, not just as a performer but as a man.

“My process this year was more strict,” he admitted. “Strict on hanging out, strict on rehearsal, just really locking in. On a show like this, you’ve got a small window to perform. There's no time to play. I had to make sacrifices — stay in the house, read the script, run it over and over. It’s about delivering something that really touches people.”

"CHICAGO GONE RIDE FOR EMMETT"

Emmett’s arc this season wasn’t just complex — it was culture-shifting. He became the show's emotional anchor, the symbol of flawed yet redeemable Black masculinity. And fans noticed.

“There was that moment when Emmett got shot and said, ‘Chicago gon’ ride for me,’” Jacob laughed. “And people did . The love I get for this character is wild — folks saying, ‘What would The Chi be without Emmett?’”

It’s true. Emmett’s journey — from baby mama drama and failed hustles to maturing into a protector, provider, and partner — has mirrored the lives of so many young Black men navigating identity, love, and responsibility. Jacob doesn’t take that lightly.

“Emmett’s so relatable. That sneaker plug storyline early on? That’s real. The self-control with women, the love for his mother, learning how to father — people see themselves in him. And that’s powerful.”

One of the most moving dynamics on the show has always been Emmett’s relationship with his mom, Jada, played by Yolonda Ross.

“Me and Yolonda actually auditioned together,” Jacob shared. “The chemistry was there immediately. She’s so intense, so professional. She is Jada. And honestly, she’s a legend. People don’t even know her résumé like that. I’m just proud she’s getting her flowers.”

Credit: Photographer, Dalvin Adams

THE MUSIC NEVER LEFT

Though Jacob’s acting career has soared, he hasn’t let go of the mic. Longtime fans will remember a 10-year-old Jacob singing his heart out on The Maury Show. Now, he’s got multiple albums under his belt — Connection, Leo Season, C3 — and his latest, JL, feels like a declaration.

“ JL is that moment of reintroduction. I've been in the game a long time, but I still feel new. I wanted to say, ‘This is me. This is my name.’ It’s for the people who’ve been with me since I was a kid — and for those just now realizing, ‘Yo, he sings too?’”

Creating JL was a years-long journey, stretched out between seasons of The Chi.

“I started working on it during Season 4, then I’d take six months off, then record another batch. It took time. I didn’t rush it. I wanted it to feel timeless.”

As an independent artist funding his own projects, Jacob knows the grind well.

“I spend my own money on my albums. I’m learning about the business side more — when to partner with a label, when to stay indie. It’s not just about talent; it’s about capital, timing, and strategy. Touring, streaming, content — it all takes money and patience.”

He’s also hyper-aware of how the industry has changed.

“People say R&B is dead — it’s not. It just doesn’t have the platforms it used to. There’s no 106 & Park anymore. Now the fans have to find you . And you’re competing with everybody — not just other artists, but ads, brands, algorithms. You’ve got to get creative with how you stay visible.”

So Jacob did just that. Instead of focusing solely on traditional music videos, he pivoted to bite-sized content.

“This time around, I created content I could post all summer — something fresh every week. I knew a music video might fade in a week, but good content keeps you in people’s faces.”

A CREATIVE BALANCING ACT

So how does he manage the duality — acting at a high level and creating music that resonates?

“It depends on the role,” he said. “If it’s a movie I’m locked into, I can’t be in the studio. I’ve tried that — leaving set and going to the studio — but I noticed my performances were better when I focused. So I pace myself. My process is my process. I’m not in competition. I want the quality to be good. I want everything I drop to feel right .”

That intentionality flows into every aspect of his life now — especially as he reflects on nearly a decade with The Chi and steps fully into his own artistry.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Jacob said thoughtfully. “Playing Emmett made me think about fatherhood, about marriage, about presence. My life is so different from his, but it made me more grateful. I try to stay grounded. Keep my family tight. Stay focused.”

Credit: Photographer, Dalvin Adams

JACOB WAS BORN FOR THIS

His gift didn’t come from nowhere. It’s in his blood.

“My dad, my uncles, my grandfather — they had a gospel quartet when I was young. They were signed to the same label as Kirk Franklin. Kirk still remembers my mom being pregnant with me. That legacy is real.”

Jacob’s childhood was filled with music and movement — his mom working for Sony, him absorbing both the artistry and the business. He fell in love with boy bands like B2K, then discovered The Temptations, New Edition, Usher, Chris Brown — rehearsing in his living room like he was already on tour.

“I used to rock T-shirts with my single ‘Best Friend’ printed on them at recess. I’d sing to kids on the playground. I was that kid,” he laughs.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR EMMETT?

As for the Season 7 finale of The Chi?

“Emmett’s got to take a leap of faith,” Jacob said. “He’s really stepping into himself — trusting his instincts, trusting his role as the man of the house, and not second-guessing who he is. He’s built this relationship with his dad, but now he’s finding his own way. Life is life-ing for him.”

Credit: Photographer, Dalvin Adams

RENAISSANCE MAN IN REAL TIME

Jacob Latimore is more than a cover star — he’s the blueprint of what it means to grow up under the spotlight and still shine with humility, focus, and range. He’s acting. He’s singing. He’s self-funding, self-disciplining, and self-defining — all while staying true to himself.

The Chi may have introduced him to the world. But now? Jacob Latimore is writing his own chapter — one lyric, one scene, one bold move at a time.

Follow Jacob on all platforms as @jacobltimore. You can stream his latest album “JL” on all streaming platforms.