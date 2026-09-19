Kirk Franklin recently welcomed an intimate group of music and media insiders to Chelsea Studios in New York City for an exclusive first listen to his highly anticipated new double album, I Am What I Am. The private listening experience brought together influential voices from across entertainment, media and radio for an up-close introduction to the next chapter in Franklin’s celebrated career.

Among those in attendance was Skip Dillard, Brand Manager and Program Director for Audacy’s WXBK-FM 94.7 The Block in New York City. The evening was guided by Danielle Price Sanders, President of Uptown Records, with Loren LoRosa of The Breakfast Club hosting the conversation.

Beyond simply previewing new music, the gathering gave guests an opportunity to hear about the creative vision behind I Am What I Am and the musical direction Franklin explores throughout the project.

Two Discs, Two Distinct Expressions

Structured as a two-disc, 14-track project, I Am What I Am features seven songs on each disc and presents two complementary sides of Franklin’s artistry.

The first disc leans into a contemporary studio sound, incorporating modern production and special collaborations. The second returns to the live, church-rooted gospel sound that has remained a defining element of Franklin’s musical identity throughout his career. Together, the two approaches create a project that feels both forward-looking and firmly connected to Franklin’s foundation.

That contrast also speaks to the larger concept behind I Am What I Am. Franklin has described the project as an exploration of the complexities of being human—the reality that a person can simultaneously be flawed and healed, confrontational and compassionate. Rather than presenting humanity through a single lens, the album explores the seemingly contradictory emotions, experiences and characteristics that can exist within one person.

Bridging Generations Through Gospel

The project also introduces listeners to a mix of emerging and contemporary voices, including Melvin Crispell III, Lena Byrd Miles and Carson Barnes. They join Franklin alongside legendary gospel vocalist Karen Clark Sheard, who appears on the recently released single “Thank You For Everything.” The collaborations broaden the album’s sonic landscape while creating a bridge between Franklin’s established legacy and a new generation of gospel talent.

Throughout his career, Franklin has consistently found ways to bring gospel into conversation with contemporary culture without abandoning the spiritual foundation at the center of his music. I Am What I Am continues that approach while giving him room to explore new creative territory.

A New Chapter

The listening experience arrives during another significant transition in Franklin’s career as he enters a new label partnership involving the relaunched Uptown Records alongside Fo Yo Soul Entertainment and TRIBL Music Group. The partnership marks another chapter for an artist whose influence has extended far beyond traditional gospel spaces.

For those gathered inside Chelsea Studios, the evening offered more than an advance preview of an upcoming album. It provided a glimpse into Franklin’s creative mindset and the personal, spiritual and musical questions informing his latest body of work. With two distinct sonic worlds, a combination of established and emerging collaborators, and Franklin’s continued exploration of the intersection between faith, humanity and contemporary music, I Am What I Am represents another evolution in the career of one of gospel music’s most influential artists.

As the project prepares to reach audiences, the New York listening experience served as an intimate introduction to what Franklin hopes will be both a musical statement and a reflection of the many sides of who we are.