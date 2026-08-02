Award-winning actress, comedian, producer, and podcast host Kym Whitley is truly one of today’s funniest and most beloved entertainers. For decades, she has been known for her signature humor, authenticity, and vibrant personality.

From television and film to the comedy stage, Whitley has built a career defined by talent, resilience, and the ability to make people laugh while creating meaningful connections.

While attending the National Urban League Conference, held July 29–August 1, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, Whitley spoke with Upscale Magazine about receiving the National Urban League Women of Power Award, her upcoming projects, her career journey, and the importance of leaving a lasting impression on others.

Whitley attended Nashville’s Fisk University in her youth, and her conversation included reflections for younger generations while making it clear that she is living a vibrant life filled with purpose.

“It feels good to be honored,” Whitley shared. “To be seen and recognized, especially with everything that’s happening in the world today, means a lot. It reminds you that the work you’ve done has made a difference and that people appreciate your contributions.”

Whitley also expressed her appreciation for Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, sharing that they have been friends for many years. She spoke highly of the work he continues to do and the importance of his leadership in advancing opportunities and empowering communities.

“Marc and I have been friends for a long time,” Whitley shared. “The work that he is doing is wonderful, and it means a lot to see the impact he continues to make.”

As she reflected on her career and the road that brought her to this moment, Whitley shared that true success is about more than professional accomplishments.

“When I reflect on my legacy, I think about my son and the example I’m setting for him,” she said. “I also think about what people will say when I’m gone. I hope they’ll remember that I did good work, treated people with kindness, made them laugh, and left a positive impact.”

For Whitley, her proudest achievement comes from motherhood.

“The thing I’m most proud of is my son, Joshua,” she shared. “He’s my greatest blessing.”

Throughout her career, Whitley has used her platform to encourage others, especially young people who are searching for inspiration and direction. She believes it is important for those in the public eye to recognize the influence they have and the responsibility that comes with it.

Whitley emphasized that being impactful to young people matters because they need to see examples of perseverance, confidence, and dedication. She believes the next generation needs encouragement, guidance, and positive examples of people who continue to pursue their goals despite challenges.

For Whitley, success is not only measured by professional accomplishments, but also by the encouragement you provide and the lives you touch along the way.

Fans will soon see Whitley return to television in The Varnell Hill Show, premiering September 1 on Paramount+. The series continues the legacy of the beloved 1990s sitcom Martin, bringing back the unforgettable character Varnell Hill while creating a new experience for audiences.

“The Varnell Hill Show is a throwback to the old sitcoms,” Whitley explained. “It has that familiar feeling that people love, with great storytelling, memorable characters, and comedy that brings people together. Fans can expect laughter, heart, and nostalgia while enjoying something fresh for today’s audience.”

Being part of a project connected to the cultural impact of Martin is a special opportunity for Whitley. She shared her appreciation for working alongside Martin Lawrence, Tommy Davidson, and Wendy Raquel Robinson as they continue to celebrate the spirit of a series that remains cherished by fans.

Whitley continues to bring joy to audiences through live comedy performances with Laff Out Loud Entertainment. She understands the unique connection that happens when performers and audiences share those moments together in person.

She also discussed Two Funny Mamas, the popular podcast she co-hosts with her best friend, actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd.

Their longtime friendship is at the heart of the show, allowing listeners to experience their humor, honesty, and natural chemistry.

Whitley shared that working with Shepherd is special because their relationship goes far beyond entertainment. Their genuine bond allows them to have conversations that are funny, relatable, and authentic, giving audiences a glimpse into the friendship they have built over the years.

After decades in entertainment, Whitley remains passionate about creating, inspiring, and embracing new opportunities.

Her advice to women pursuing their dreams is simple: keep going.

She encourages women to remain committed to their goals, believe in their abilities, and understand that every chapter of the journey helps shape their story.

As Kym Whitley continues to entertain audiences and embrace new creative opportunities, she remains grounded in the values that have defined her journey: hard work, kindness, laughter, and a desire to make a difference.

Upscale Magazine salutes Kym Whitley for her remarkable career, her commitment to uplifting others, and the lasting impact she continues to make through her artistry, authenticity, and dedication to inspiring future generations.