Kyrishia Johnson stands on business.

She serves as Co-Owner of Triton Realty Group of Atlanta. With Atlanta’s real estate market being one of the fasted growing markets in the country, she demonstrates her belief that responsible growth and ethical leadership are essential to building thriving communities. Kyrishia is not new to the real eastate world as her father was also a real estate investor and property management broker.

She and her business partner, Tonya Campbell, focus on investment properties and first time home ownership. Their company mission is to make the industry better for you, because for decades there were no

other options. Now there is.

Triton’s Clientele consist of first time home buyers to commercial asset management companies to luxury buyers and sellers who value a high level of expertise. Properties that Triton has listed or sold have been featured on major TV networks & media outlets such as HGTV’s House Hunters.

Triton Realty Group’s competitive advantage is unrivaled due to our local market knowledge and relationships. ^They consistently deliver institutional-level results for clients, paired with the white glove approach only found with boutique firms.

Kyrisha is not only a real estate guru, she is a former Environmental Compliance Inspector for Henry County in Georgia, with over a decade of experience in regulatory oversight and environmental protection. Her career reflects a steadfast commitment to accountability, responsible development, and protecting the communities she serves.

As a current member of the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District, Kyrishia is running for re-election this year to continue advancing conservation efforts, promoting community education, and ensuring strong environmental stewardship across the district.

Kyrishia is the daughter of Rev. Barbara Ann Stewart-Reed and Rev Dr. Omer Reed, she is the wife of Bradford Johnson , and mother of 7-year-old Major. Her life is full

Kyrisha, a graduate of Savannah State University. She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.