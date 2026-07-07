In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar® nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

(L-R) Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and Pua in Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Braedyn M. comments, “This live action remake of the well-known 2016 Disney film Moana does not disappoint. Using colorful and creative designs, uplifting scenes and songs, and most of all, an accurate storyline that honors the original Moana, this movie shares the classic tale through a new, invigorating lens.” Kennedy P. adds, “If you think Disney's animated Moana is impossible to top, think again. This is, without a doubt, my favorite Disney live-action adaptation to date. It captures everything that makes the original so special while adding breathtaking visuals, emotional performances, and an incredible sense of realism.” See their full reviews below.

Moana

By Braedyn M., KIDS FIRST Film Critic, age 17

This live action remake of the well-known 2016 Disney film Moana does not disappoint. Using colorful and creative designs, uplifting scenes and songs, and most of all, an accurate storyline that honors the original Moana, this movie shares the classic tale through a new, invigorating lens.

As in the animated version, we follow a young girl named Moana (Catherine Laga’aia) who can’t stop herself from wanting to go beyond the reef and travel the open ocean even though the chief, her father, forbids it. But when her Grandma Tala (Rena Owen) shares the legend of Te Fiti and tells Moana of the evil that is consuming their island, Moana finds out it’s up to her to find the demi-god Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who was lost for 1,000 years after he stole the power of creation and was struck down by the fire demon Te Kā. Now to save the islands, this unlikely duo of mortal and shape-shifter (and a certain little chicken named HeiHei) must board their boat, travel across the sea, and restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Catherina Laga'aia as Moana in Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As a fan of the original Moana, I find this live-action adaptation to be a strong reflection of Disney’s classic tale. The plots are nearly identical, with only a few differences here or there to account for the new actors’ style or to throw in some references to lore mentioned in Moana 2. Catherine Laga’aia takes up the part of Moana quite well, deeply tapping into her distinct style and emotions where sincerity is needed. She expertly tackles the songs that, as any fan knows, are difficult to sing. She works well with Dwayne Johnson, keeping the duo’s chemistry strong. Dwayne (who’s reprising the role he voiced in the original movie), is a sight to behold, once again sharing the energy that made Maui so special in 2016. Larger than life, and a little too confident, Maui is a source of constant humor throughout the film. But even with these amazing actors, the real star of the show is the one and only Heihei, Moana’s small, fluffy, and sometimes odd chicken. He gains a lot more screen time than in his first movie, and he definitely deserves the spotlight. Regardless of his birdbrained demeanor, he somehow keeps up with Moana on her travels, leaving laughs and a few feathers in his wake, and even finds a way to help save their mission.

Catherine Laga'aia as Moana in Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This film’s message is to always believe in yourself. Moana always thought that the Ocean chose her for a reason, and that she was destined to bring her people to greatness. That shining belief is sadly challenged by the difficult quest she sets out on, and the dangers she faces almost force her to give up. But thanks to the wise words of her Grandma, and a few unusual friends, she’s able to once again trust in herself, and even help Maui do the same.

I give Moana 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 18. You can catch Moana when it sails into theaters on July 10, 2026. Take a look!

Moana

Kennedy P., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

If you think Disney's animated Moana is impossible to top, think again. This is, without a doubt, my favorite Disney live-action adaptation to date. It captures everything that makes the original so special while adding breathtaking visuals, emotional performances, and an incredible sense of realism.

The live-action Moana closely follows the beloved 2016 animated classic, telling the story of a young girl who leaves her island for the very first time on an epic voyage across the ocean to restore prosperity to her people. Chosen by the ocean itself, Moana ventures beyond the reef to find the demigod Maui and return the heart of Te Fiti before darkness consumes the islands. While the story remains faithful to the original, the live-action format brings new depth and emotion to every scene, making this familiar adventure feel fresh while honoring the movie so many of us already know and love.

Catherine Laga'aia as Moana in Disney's live-action MOANA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2026 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

From the opening moments to the final scene, I was completely immersed in Moana's journey, and several moments gave me chills. It perfectly balances adventure, humor, heart, and music, making it a film that longtime fans and first-time viewers both fall in love with. One of the film's greatest strengths is its incredible cast and stunning production. Filmed on location in Hawaii, every landscape feels authentic, vibrant, and absolutely breathtaking. The islands become a character of their own, bringing the beauty and spirit of Polynesia to life in a way that feels both immersive and respectful. The entire cast is phenomenal, capturing not only the appearance of the animated characters but also their personalities, humor, and heart. Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui after originally voicing the character in the animated film, and honestly, he was born to play this role. He doesn't just portray Maui—he is Maui. Rena Owen is equally wonderful as Tala, Moana's spirited grandmother, bringing warmth, wisdom, and a playful spark that helps set the entire story in motion. Then there's Catherine Laga'aia, making an unforgettable screen debut as Moana. The moment she sings "How Far I'll Go," her powerful voice and expressive performance completely captivate the audience, beautifully conveying Moana's longing to discover who she is meant to become. The visual effects are equally impressive, seamlessly blending live action with fantasy. From the crystal waves that communicate with Moana to the mischievous Kakamora, Maui's living tattoo, the spectacular shape-shifting sequences, and the return of Tamatoa, once again voiced by Jemaine Clement, the CGI creates a magical world that feels like the perfect bridge between animation and live action.

Moana delivers a timeless message about courage and self-discovery. The film reminds us that finding your own path often means stepping beyond what feels safe and familiar. Moana listens to her inner voice, faces her fears, reconnects with her heritage, and accepts the responsibility of protecting her people. One of the most inspiring parts of the story is watching her set sail beyond the reef alone. Even when she's uncertain, she trusts the strength that has always been inside her. It's a beautiful reminder that true leadership isn't about having all the answers—it's about having the courage to move forward, even when the journey ahead is unknown.