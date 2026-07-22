In partnership with

Food in the City ATL, in conjunction with Hands on the Future Foundation, successfully hosted the 5th Annual Backpack Buggy Bash on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.at Walmart Store #3118 in Decatur, Georgia.

Through a collaborative partnership with Store Manager Henry Lacy, the organizations created an unforgettable day of service, celebration, and community impact by providing more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school suppliesto students as they prepared for the upcoming school year.

The event transformed the Walmart parking garage into a festival of hope, offering families access to free resources and entertainment, including complimentary haircuts, hairstyling services, basketball shoot-offs, swirl painting , bounce houses, snow cones, a community car show, interactive games, giveaways, and much more. Thousands of families gathered to enjoy a day dedicated to empowering students and ensuring they begin the school year with confidence.

The Backpack Buggy Bash was made possible through the partnership of Food in the City ATL and MiAsia Symone’s Hands on the Future Foundation, along with the generous support of Walmart Store #3118 , Kevin Edwards and numerous community organizations, businesses, elected officials, and volunteers committed to making a lasting difference.

Presenting Partners

Walmart Store #3118

Hands on the Future Foundation

Food in the City ATL

Community Partners

Amerigroup Community Care

Hungry AF

Teddy’s Prints & Events

MSL Media

107.9

Special Guests & Elected Officials

State Representative Eric Bell

Councilwoman Dr. Jamelle McKenzie

Senator Johnson

State Representative Oliver

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Entertainment

The event was energized by music from DJ Fungsway and DJ Monae, who kept families entertained throughout the afternoon.

“This event is about more than backpacks—it’s about showing our children and families that the community believes in them,” said Jakeem Smith, Founder of Food in the City ATL. “When nonprofits, businesses, elected officials, and volunteers come together with one mission, we create opportunities that change lives. We are grateful to every sponsor, volunteer, and partner who helped make this day a tremendous success.”