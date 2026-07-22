Food in the City ATL, in conjunction with Hands on the Future Foundation, successfully hosted the 5th Annual Backpack Buggy Bash on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.at Walmart Store #3118 in Decatur, Georgia.
Through a collaborative partnership with Store Manager Henry Lacy, the organizations created an unforgettable day of service, celebration, and community impact by providing more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school suppliesto students as they prepared for the upcoming school year.
The event transformed the Walmart parking garage into a festival of hope, offering families access to free resources and entertainment, including complimentary haircuts, hairstyling services, basketball shoot-offs, swirl painting , bounce houses, snow cones, a community car show, interactive games, giveaways, and much more. Thousands of families gathered to enjoy a day dedicated to empowering students and ensuring they begin the school year with confidence.
The Backpack Buggy Bash was made possible through the partnership of Food in the City ATL and MiAsia Symone’s Hands on the Future Foundation, along with the generous support of Walmart Store #3118 , Kevin Edwards and numerous community organizations, businesses, elected officials, and volunteers committed to making a lasting difference.
Presenting Partners
Walmart Store #3118
Hands on the Future Foundation
Food in the City ATL
Community Partners
Amerigroup Community Care
Hungry AF
Teddy’s Prints & Events
MSL Media
107.9
Special Guests & Elected Officials
State Representative Eric Bell
Councilwoman Dr. Jamelle McKenzie
Senator Johnson
State Representative Oliver
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Additional Sponsors
Atlanta Barber Institute, Laced Up Cutts, 33.3 Beauty & Barber Academy, Atlanta Drum Academy, 5 Star Corvettes, Smart Cents Academy, Melanin Beautiful, Chef Mani, Official Connections, Kaptured By Keri, Darling Textured Hair Extensions, Fruity Ice Treats, Slush Truck, Lite The Whirl, 1 Mo Question, Just For Me, Whataburger, Luminary Media, Kreative Kreations, Frame 88 Studios, Peach City Publishing Co., Di’Marco’s Gifts, Glitz of Atlanta, Shoot Your Shot, Atlanta Greek Picnic, OP Outta Pocket, Mad Scientist Productions, Paula Taylor – A Mane Event and Britz Sno Blitz
Entertainment
The event was energized by music from DJ Fungsway and DJ Monae, who kept families entertained throughout the afternoon.
“This event is about more than backpacks—it’s about showing our children and families that the community believes in them,” said Jakeem Smith, Founder of Food in the City ATL. “When nonprofits, businesses, elected officials, and volunteers come together with one mission, we create opportunities that change lives. We are grateful to every sponsor, volunteer, and partner who helped make this day a tremendous success.”
Food in the City ATL and Hands on the Future Foundation extend heartfelt gratitude to every sponsor, volunteer, vendor, elected official, and community member who contributed to the success of the 5th Annual Backpack Buggy Bash. Together, their collective efforts ensured that more than 1,000 children will begin the school year equipped with the supplies, encouragement, and support they need to succeed.