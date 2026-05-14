The bond between mothers and daughters has remained one of life’s greatest treasures. It is a relationship rooted in love, wisdom, and legacy. Mothers are often their daughters’ first teachers and role models, while daughters become living reflections of the lessons, values, and traditions passed down through generations. That relationship grows into friendship, mutual respect, and a lifelong bond that continues to shape families and communities. That beautiful bond was celebrated during the Mother-Daughter Brunch hosted by the Nu Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Pearl of Purpose Foundation at Park Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kim Ford and daughter along with Monyetta Shaw-Carter and her Daughter, Madilyn.

The annual fundraiser sponsored by Atlanta Life, brought together mothers, daughters, community leaders, and supporters dressed in their ‘Bridgerton’ themed fashions and pearls for an afternoon centered around legacy, scholarship, and service. While the atmosphere was filled with elegance and celebration, the mission behind the brunch carried an even greater meaning. The Mother-Daughter Brunch serves as an annual fundraiser dedicated to supporting high school students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This year’s fundraiser awarded more than $75,000 in scholarships to students preparing to begin their college journey at HBCUs across the country.

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Spelman College students; Delaney DeShields, Zahara Jolie, and Addison Early.

Scholarship recipient Avery Moreland will also be attending Spelman College in the Fall.

The event featured renowned actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie, who currently attends Spelman College and is a member of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Their role as guest speakers highlighted the significance of the mother-daughter bond. Zahara’s presence also represented a new generation of young Black women committed to scholarship, service, and excellence. Celebrity guests also included Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant and her daughter Angel Bryant, former Real Housewives of Atlanta, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and her daughter Madilyn, as well as Keisha Francis and her daughter Grier. Their attendance reflected the importance of nurturing meaningful relationships between mothers and daughters.

Zahara Jolie, Angelia Jolie, Grier Francis, Keisha Francis, Angel Bryant, Gizelle Bryant

The organizations President Dr. Rebecca Daniel-Dugger, says the key point of the brunch is the lasting impression it leaves on the scholarship recipients and young women in attendance. She emphasized that events like these allow scholars to witness the power of community, mentorship, and service. Vice President Shirelle Jefferson Graves echoed those sentiments, sharing that the brunch provides an opportunity for fellowship while continuing the work of supporting scholars and our daughters. She noted that, “It is key for young girls to see women actively serving in the community so they understand what leadership, compassion, and giving back should look like as they grow older.”

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The Pearls of Purpose Foundation Mother Daughter Brunch is more than just a glamorous social event, it was a celebration of purpose, legacy, and love. It served as a reminder that when mothers and daughters come together in service, scholarship, and sisterhood, they create a powerful example for future generations to follow.