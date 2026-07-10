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Trend Tv has once again raised the bar, unveiling a private television premiere that exuded upscale sophistication and cinematic ambition. On Trend TV, at the refined setting of the Regal Atlantic station, the night showcased two distinct offerings: a full episode of Coming Up Miami and a tantalizing preview of The Blue Print Atlanta. The dual debut positioned the agency at the intersection of luxury production values and bold storytelling, inviting a discerning audience of industry tastemakers, patrons, and media to witness a night of refined spectacle.

The premiere’s energy was palpable as attendees gathered in an atmosphere of exclusivity and anticipation. A thoughtfully curated Q&A, hosted by Tusony, steered conversations through creative vision, casting dialogue, and the meticulous craftsmanship that underpins each project. The exchange deftly balanced technical insight with the charisma of the night’s guests, leaving attendees with a clear sense of the narratives and aesthetic ambitions fueling Coming Up Miami and The Blue Print Atlanta.

Among the evening’s notable attendees were Sidney Starr and Gorgeous Doll, whose presence added star power and glamour to the proceedings. Falynn Pina, known for her Bravo legacy, joined with her husband, Jaylan Banks, while Isiah Jay and other industry luminaries contributed to the atmosphere of informed enthusiasm. The guest list underscored Trend TV’s appeal to a cross-section of culture-makers, critics, and aficionados who gravitate toward premium, conversation-worthy television.

The two offerings on display showcased a deliberate contrast in format and tone. Coming Up Miami delivered a fully streamed, cinema-inflected experience that captured the city’s pulse, style, and energy in high-definition detail. The Blue Print Atlanta, meanwhile, offered a compelling preview that hinted at a larger, ambitious narrative arc—sophisticated storytelling married to a robust production design that promises to expand as the series unfolds.

As guests lingered, the event reinforced Jamison Agency’s expertise in curating exclusive experiences that transcend the screen. The private screening, paired with the insightful Q&A and a guest list that read like a who’s who of contemporary pop culture, demonstrated how upscale premieres can be both intimate and far-reaching—creating conversations that extend beyond the velvet ropes and into the broader cultural discourse.

r audiences eager to stay connected, a practical note emerged: the app is available on the Apple Store, offering updates, episode drops, and behind-the-scenes content. The Jamison Agency continues to fuse high-caliber production with accessible, fan-centric engagement, ensuring that the allure of these premieres radiates long after the final credits roll.

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