Olympic and world champions Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield exchanged vows at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia, over the weekend (April 4), surrounded by family, friends, with a wedding blended traditions of American and Jamaican culture, made entirely their own.

The theme.

All Shades of Melanin.

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The fashion carried the theme from the ceremony to the reception without missing a step. Junelle walked the aisle in a ball gown by Pantora Bridal, crystal-accented with an asymmetrical shoulder strap, what she called a “clean, regal look.”

The choice was deliberate. Pantora Bridal was founded by Andrea Pitter, a New York-based Jamaican American fashion designer, and for Junelle, that mattered.

“The owner is Jamaican, and I wanted to support another Black woman from my community.”

Junelle Bromfield

“Junelle was a dream bride to work with,” says designer Pitter, who was overjoyed to have created her dream gown.

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Junelle in a Ballgown by Pantora Bridal

Noah wore a deep chocolate suit by his longtime collaborator Musika in New York City, with each groomsmen suited in a different shade of brown to honor the theme.

A known anime fan, Noah had each suit lined with his groomsmen’s favorite character. “I wanted it to be personalized enough for them to want to use this at another date,” he says. He also gifted each of them an Omega watch.

Their story started with a DM.

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Yes! Junelle decided to make the first move, sliding into Noah’s DMs with one simple question. “Do you cook?” Sometimes the boldest thing a woman can do is go after what she already knows she wants, especially when she had already clocked him from across the track.

They had crossed paths at track meets for years before that message was ever sent.

From that one question, he says, came “a very long seven-year story of us eventually meeting, falling in love, being able to be with each other, not being able to be with each other, and then finally getting into a relationship where we have always stayed together and now have gotten married.”

Under a glimmering crystal chandelier and enveloped in soft ivory florals, Junelle and Noah exchanged heartfelt vows.

Wedding planner Rebecca Lang, owner and master certified planner of Orlando-based L3 Events, worked closely with the couple to bring their vision to life, with every detail reflecting their love story beautifully.

A spot held for the loved ones who could not be with them on their wedding day | Photo: Stanlo Photography

The power couple exchange vows.

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The bride and groom cut into a gorgeous multi-tiered ombré brown cake.

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. The reception was met with high energy from choreographed dances and a soul-stirring gospel performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, capped by a spectacular fireworks finale. After her powerful set, the dance floor opened and stayed packed until the end of the night.

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Groomsmen own the floor to “Turnt Up.

❝ “It was a ceremony of unity. Everybody was having fun, interacting, and filled with love.” – Junelle Bromfield, Vogue

The All Shades of Melanin theme resonated throughout their wedding, a clear celebration of every hue of their love story from proposal to vows.

Congratulations to the newlyweds on a union as vibrant and fruitful as their legacies.











