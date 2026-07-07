ike Jr. delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of Essence Festival of Culture 2026, bringing faith, inspiration and electrifying energy to the stage with his acclaimed “Get Lifted” performance.

From the opening moments, the crowd was fully engaged as Pastor Mike Jr. transformed the festival into a celebration of worship, encouragement and unity. Fans filled the venue, singing along and embracing every uplifting message throughout the powerful set.

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Following his standout performance, Pastor Mike Jr. stopped by to chat with Upscale Magazine, where he reflected on what the experience meant to him and the overwhelming response from festival attendees.

While discussing the continued success of the Get Lifted experience, Pastor Mike Jr. shared that despite performing the production countless times, he has never witnessed attendance and crowd engagement reach the record-breaking levels experienced during the 2026 Essence Festival. The moment served as another reminder that inspirational music continues to resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

With The Stellar Awards right around the corner, we couldn’t let him leave without asking what fans can expect next. While he kept many details under wraps, Pastor Mike Jr. did offer an exciting tease about what’s ahead. Let’s just say supporters have plenty to look forward to—and you’ll definitely want to hear it directly from him.

Watch our exclusive interview below to catch the top-secret details Pastor Mike Jr. shared exclusively with Upscale Magazine.

We also extend congratulations to Pastor Mike Jr. and the incredible lineup of special guests who joined him on stage, helping create a memorable performance that left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.