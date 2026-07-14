Pastor Mike Jr. Reveals What’s Next After Record-Breaking Essence Fest Performance | Exclusive Interview



Fresh off his electrifying Get Lifted performance at Essence Festival of Culture 2026, Pastor Mike Jr. sits down with Upscale Magazine for an exclusive interview you don’t want to miss!



Pastor Mike Jr. reflects on shutting down the Essence Fest stage and shares that in all the years he’s performed Get Lifted, he’s never experienced record-breaking numbers like those at the 2026 festival. The energy was unmatched, and the crowd proved just how powerful gospel music continues to be.



With The Stellar Awards right around the corner, we had to ask what he has planned next. His answer? You’ll have to watch the full interview for the exclusive, top-secret details!