The energy at POSSIBLE 2026 was impossible to ignore. Across three packed days, marketers, creators, athletes, executives, and cultural voices came together to discuss where media, storytelling, fandom, AI, and brand culture are headed next. One message echoed throughout the conference: authenticity is no longer optional — it’s the currency.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

POSSIBLE Expands Globally

POSSIBLE Global President and Co-Founder Christian Muche opened the conference by welcoming more than 7,200 attendees and announcing that POSSIBLE will expand to Lisbon in October 2027.

Muche emphasized that the future of events is not about sheer scale, but precision — creating meaningful experiences for the right audiences.

Matthew Tkachuk on Sports, Storytelling, and Brand Power

NHL star Matthew Tkachuk joined Jeremi Gorman of Fanatics for the opening keynote, discussing how defining sports moments can create lasting cultural impact.

Tkachuk reflected on how athletes are learning to build stronger personal brands through storytelling, fan engagement, and authentic behind-the-scenes content. He noted that hockey players are finally “catching up” to athletes in other sports when it comes to partnerships, personality-driven content, and fan connection.

Dhar Mann on the Power of Creator-Led Campaigns

Creator Dhar Mann spoke about the success of Dhar Mann Studios’ NFL Super Bowl campaign, #KindnessWinsBig, during a panel focused on creator-brand partnerships on YouTube.

According to Mann, the studio’s organic NFL campaigns generated 2% of the overall Super Bowl conversation — proof that creators can help brands connect with audiences in ways traditional advertising often cannot.

Conversations Around Gen Z Masculinity and Online Culture

Anthony Po, co-founder and chief creative officer of Pufferfish, shared that many of his real-life viral events — including the now-famous Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest — were inspired by feelings of loneliness and disconnection.

Joining the same discussion, journalist and podcast host Liz Plank emphasized the dangers of increasingly divided online spaces, warning that society struggles when men and women stop engaging with one another in meaningful conversations.

MrBeast’s Team Breaks Down the Anatomy of a Viral Super Bowl Campaign

Beau Avril, global head of media and brand partnerships at MrBeast, joined Salesforce executive John Zissimos to discuss the strategy behind the Slackbot Super Bowl campaign — one of the year’s most talked-about ads.

The campaign extended beyond a traditional 30-second commercial with interactive experiences like The Million Dollar Puzzle, all developed in just 27 days. Avril emphasized the importance of giving creators full creative control if brands want campaigns that truly resonate with audiences.

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden Launch TINKR

Reality television personality Tyler Cameron and longtime partner Tate Madden introduced their new custom tools brand, TINKR, during a conversation at POSSIBLE Studio.

The brand focuses on creating tools that feel approachable, intuitive, and accessible for people of all DIY skill levels.

POSSIBLE Launches BIG Possibilities Initiative

One of the conference’s most meaningful moments involved 10 BBBS Miami Littles attending POSSIBLE as aspiring future marketers and entrepreneurs.

The students participated in mentoring sessions with industry leaders and served as youth journalists covering the conference experience from their own perspective. The initiative marked the launch of POSSIBLE Impact, a broader effort focused on supporting and inspiring the next generation of marketing talent.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Charlamagne tha God on Influence in the AI Era

Charlamagne tha God joined iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman for a live recording of the “Math & Magic” podcast. What started as a playful rapid-fire conversation evolved into a broader discussion about influence, platform fragmentation, and navigating a media landscape flooded with nonstop content and AI-generated material.

Charlamagne also revealed that Jay-Z remains his favorite artist of all time.

Crocs Turns TikTok Shop Into a Live-Commerce Playground

Crocs CMO Terence Reilly explained how the company became the number-one footwear brand on TikTok Shop by leaning into live commerce and creator-driven storytelling. In true showman fashion, Reilly surprised the audience by livestreaming the session directly to TikTok Shop before bringing out reality TV personality Kyle Cooke to talk about his favorite Crocs accessories.

The larger takeaway: successful commerce today feels interactive, entertaining, and community-centered — not transactional.

Alexis Ohanian and Sha’Carri Richardson Reimagine Women’s Sports

Alexis Ohanian and Olympic champion Sha'Carri Richardson discussed the vision behind ATHLOS and building sports leagues that give athletes ownership and influence, rather than simply using them as marketing tools.

Richardson emphasized that relatability is central to her connection with fans. Her message to brands was powerful: audiences connect with the human story behind the performance. “To sell the story, rather than tell the story — that’s something brands and storytellers get wrong,” she said.

Creators Want Long-Term Partnerships — Not One-Off Deals

Creator Kat Stickler joined leaders from SharkNinja and Amazon Ads to discuss creator-brand relationships. Stickler stressed that authentic partnerships happen when creators are trusted early in the process and given creative freedom.

Her blunt comparison drew laughs and knowing nods from the audience: short-term partnerships feel like “a one-night stand,” while meaningful collaborations resemble intentional dating.

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS

Issa Rae on Why Micro-Series Are the Future

Issa Rae, founder and CEO of HOORAE Media, joined Ian Schafer and Shannon Watkins for a conversation centered on creator-led storytelling and the evolving ways audiences consume content. Rae discussed HOORAE’s growing investment in micro-series, including Screentime and a partnership with TikTok designed to create a premium micro-series experience.

For Rae, short-form storytelling creates room for experimentation without massive financial risk. She described the current landscape as feeling like “the Wild Wild West again,” giving creators freedom to test ideas in fresh ways.

Terry Crews Helps Cadillac Formula 1 Build “America’s Home Team”

Actor and television host Terry Crews joined executives from the Cadillac Formula 1 Team for a conversation about fandom, accessibility, and building culture around the team before it even hits the track.

Crews shared how his passion for Formula 1 started while filming in Budapest and explained why Cadillac’s entry into the sport felt deeply personal because of his father’s history with GM.

Karen X. Cheng on AI and the Future of Storytelling

Award-winning creator Karen X. Cheng joined Meta executive Nicola Mendelsohn for a conversation about how generative AI is transforming content creation. Cheng revealed that advancements in AI video tools completely shifted her perspective on the technology.

Instead of viewing AI as a threat, she now sees it as a creative opportunity. Her advice to brands was simple: don’t let AI become the headline. Great creative work still has to stand on its own.

The Big Theme of POSSIBLE 2026

Across every panel, keynote, and fireside chat, one idea continued to rise above the noise:

People want authenticity.

They want creators, athletes, and brands to show up honestly — not perfectly. Whether the conversation focused on AI, sports, creator culture, live commerce, or fandom, the strongest voices at POSSIBLE 2026 agreed on one thing: the future belongs to brands that build real community instead of simply chasing attention.