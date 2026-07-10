Entertainment is evolving, and so is the conversation around ownership, contracts, and building generational wealth. At the forefront of that movement is Desiree Talley, one of this year’s LA Women to Watch, public speaker, legal executive at REVOLT, and the visionary behind the five-time award-winning podcast Pop Law. Through her work, Talley is helping demystify entertainment law for creators, entrepreneurs, and artists by translating complex legal concepts into relatable, culturally relevant conversations.

Now entering its third season, Pop Law has become a trusted resource for today’s creator economy, empowering audiences to understand their rights, negotiate smarter deals, and protect the value of their intellectual property. Beyond the podcast, Talley has helped shape some of REVOLT’s most influential programming, including Caresha Please, Drink Champs, REVOLT Sports Weekly, Blackprint with Detavio Samuels, and Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes.

Mo Clark: As someone helping lead legal conversations at REVOLT while also hosting Pop Law, what have you learned about the biggest misconceptions Black creators still have when it comes to contracts, ownership, and protecting their intellectual property?

Desiree Talley: One of the biggest misconceptions I see creators have is viewing opportunities only through the lens of the immediate moment instead of the long-term impact. A lot of people focus on the excitement of getting the deal, the platform, or the visibility, but don’t always think strategically about how that opportunity fits into their larger career goals five or ten years from now.

I also think there’s a misconception around leverage. Visibility and virality can create attention, but true leverage comes from consistency, audience ownership, strong business relationships, and having clarity around your value. Not every opportunity is meant to be maximized financially upfront—sometimes the greater value is in the long-term positioning, alignment, or partnership potential that can grow over time.

I also believe there’s nuance when it comes to ownership conversations. Creators often hear “own everything” without fully discussing what it actually takes to build and scale something successfully. In some situations, it can make sense to give up a portion of ownership or rights if a partner is bringing meaningful infrastructure, distribution, marketing support, capital, or a team that can help grow the business in a way the creator may not be able to do alone at that stage. If intellectual property is sitting idle and not generating revenue, strategic collaboration can unlock greater long-term value.

The key is making sure those deals are thoughtful, fair, and structured properly. I’m a big believer in creators understanding concepts like reversion rights, which can allow ownership or rights to return back to them after a certain period of time or under specific conditions. That creates a balance between leveraging a partner’s resources today while still protecting long-term interests for the future.

At the core of it all, I believe creators should approach their careers like businesses. That means understanding the importance of reputation, relationships, ownership, and building something sustainable that can evolve with them long after a viral moment or single project.

Mo Clark: Pop Law has managed to make entertainment law feel engaging, relatable, and culturally connected instead of intimidating. What was your strategy behind turning complex legal conversations into content that creators actually want to listen to and learn from?

Desiree Talley: The strategy was simple: meet people where they are culturally. For a long time, legal conversations in entertainment felt inaccessible, overly academic, or disconnected from the realities creatives experience every day. I wanted Pop Law to feel like a conversation you’d have with someone in your community who genuinely wants you to win.

I realized people don’t connect to legal jargon—they connect to stories. So instead of teaching law from a textbook perspective, I used real moments happening in music, sports, film, and pop culture to explain concepts like publishing, trademarks, licensing, contracts, AI, or life rights. Once people can connect a legal principle to an artist, a viral moment, or a headline they already know, the information becomes less intimidating and more memorable.

I also intentionally built Pop Law to feel culturally fluent. The visual identity, the guests, the tone, and the storytelling were all designed to reflect the community we’re speaking to. Education doesn’t have to feel dry to be impactful.

Mo Clark: You’ve worked behind some of REVOLT’s most talked-about platforms, from Caresha Please to Drink Champs. What do those spaces reveal about how today’s artists and personalities are thinking differently about business, leverage, and ownership compared to previous generations?

Desiree Talley: Today’s generation is far more business-aware than previous generations, and I think that shift comes from access to information. Artists and personalities are studying ownership structures, equity, licensing, brand building, and audience data in ways we didn’t traditionally see before. They understand that being culturally influential is valuable, and many no longer want to simply be talent attached to someone else’s platform. They want partnership, equity, and control.

I’ve also noticed creators thinking much more holistically about their brands. An artist isn’t just focused on music anymore. They’re thinking about podcasts, touring, film, fashion, gaming, partnerships, direct-to-consumer businesses, and community building. They’re diversifying earlier.

At the same time, visibility through social media can sometimes create the illusion of leverage before the business infrastructure is actually in place. While creators are more informed, there’s still a need for guidance around sustainability, long-term deal strategy, and protecting ownership as opportunities scale.

Mo Clark: In the era of viral moments, influencer deals, and independent content creation, what are some of the most important legal or business mistakes you think emerging creators should avoid early in their careers?

Desiree Talley: The biggest mistake is moving too quickly without understanding the long-term impact of what you’re signing or posting. A viral moment can create pressure to say yes to everything, but not every opportunity is aligned or sustainable.

Creators should avoid signing exclusive deals too early without understanding the value of the rights they’re giving up. They should also be careful about relying solely on verbal agreements, especially with friends or collaborators. If money, ownership, content, or expectations are involved, it needs to be documented clearly.

Another major mistake is failing to protect their intellectual property early. Trademark your brand names. Clear your music and visuals properly. Maintain organized contracts and records. Understand usage rights for your content. These things may seem small initially, but they become critical once your platform grows.

I also encourage creators not to build businesses purely around virality. Virality is temporary. Community, consistency, and ownership create longevity.

Mo Clark: You sit at the intersection of media, law, culture, and storytelling. Looking ahead, what changes do you hope to see within the entertainment industry when it comes to equity, transparency, and the protection of Black talent and creative voices?

Desiree Talley: I hope to see an entertainment industry where Black creatives are compensated at the same level as their white counterparts for the same value, impact, and contribution. Black talent consistently drives culture, conversation, and revenue, yet there are still disparities in pay, ownership opportunities, marketing support, and access to resources. Equity cannot just be a talking point—it has to show up in the numbers.

I also want Black creatives to feel more empowered to ask questions during negotiations without feeling uncomfortable or “difficult.” There should be no shame in asking whether compensation ranges are consistent across talent at similar levels, including white counterparts. Transparency matters because it helps close gaps that have historically existed in entertainment. Knowing your value and advocating for yourself is not entitlement—it’s business.

Beyond compensation, I hope we continue seeing more Black executives, attorneys, producers, and decision-makers behind the scenes because representation at the leadership level directly impacts how talent is valued and protected.

As technology evolves, especially with AI and digital replication, protecting likeness, voice, and creative identity will become increasingly important. I believe the future of entertainment has to prioritize both innovation and accountability while ensuring Black creatives are not only shaping culture, but fully benefiting from the wealth created by it.

Most importantly, I want Black creatives to feel empowered to build sustainably, prioritize wellness, and create from a place of ownership instead of survival. We deserve an industry where success isn’t tied to exploitation, but to equity, longevity, and true partnership.

As the creator economy continues to evolve, leaders like Desiree Talley are helping ensure Black creatives have more than talent—they have knowledge, strategy, and the confidence to protect what they build. Through Pop Law, her work at REVOLT, and her commitment to educating the next generation, she’s proving that understanding the business side of entertainment is just as important as mastering the craft itself.

For today’s creators, success isn’t just about going viral—it’s about building something that lasts. And Desiree Talley is making sure they have the tools to do exactly that.